The Southwest Allen County Schools board leader promised Tuesday the district isn’t seeking a Band-Aid fix for the concerns a racist incident pushed to the forefront less than two weeks ago.
“We’re in this for the long-term solution,” board President Jennifer Bennett said after a meeting that attracted a few dozen attendees.
Tuesday marked the first opportunity to publicly address district officials since Homestead High School students’ frustrations over SACS’ handling of racial issues escalated into demonstrations that disrupted learning on Feb. 9.
The uproar was sparked by a social media post that featured an image of a Homestead student in blackface. Students told The Journal Gazette that the viral image was the last straw in a series of mistreatments that minority students endure.
The six speakers during public comment included April Gregg of a group called Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools, also known as FACTS. Its members want students to get an education while being treated equally, regardless of their skin color or cultural background.
“We all have common stories,” Gregg said.
The district has a reputation among minority families as being racist, Gregg told the board. She was especially critical about discipline rates among minority students when compared with white students.
“It is not that minority kids are bad,” Gregg said. “It is that they are targeted by administrators.”
Ashley Washington, who has children at Homestead and Summit Middle School, said the district can do more to involve parents in solutions.
“There’s just some strategies that we have to work together on,” Washington said. “If we’re bringing security in, well, how does that make every student feel?”
Alan Wagmeister, another SACS parent, said his Black, Asian and Hispanic peers constantly worry about whether their children will be singled out or attacked in some way.
“That’s something they face all the time,” Wagmeister said, “and the fact that they feel that way is a real problem in our school system.”
Bennett, who is Black, empathizes with the families who are hurting. She said the board is listening.
“It’s not lost on us,” Bennett said.
Students have already developed “amazing ideas,” she said, and Superintendent Park Ginder wants to bring in the best people to support the district to do this work.
Ginder previously announced SACS has partnered with community leaders through Fort Wayne United and is working with Will Moreland, an internationally recognized civility coach.
Moreland will lead small group discussions at Homestead and provide a student assembly aimed at building a culture of caring during a district visit scheduled for March 7 and 8. A community forum is also being planned for April.