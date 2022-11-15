Southwest Allen County Schools experienced a rare drop in enrollment this fall, losing about as many students as a demographer forecasted the district to gain.
Because Indiana districts this year get $6,235 per student in basic grant revenue from the state, the 38-student decline equates to a loss of $236,930.
“That’s money that’s missing,” Superintendent Park Ginder said after Tuesday’s board meeting, which included an enrollment presentation.
But, he added, the revenue loss didn’t prevent the district from hiring additional staff.
Together, SACS’ nine traditional schools and eSACS Virtual School have 7,737 students, down from 7,775 students the previous year. Only two buildings – Deer Ridge Elementary School and Summit Middle School – reported enrollment increases.
This marks the second enrollment drop in district history, Ginder said, noting the last happened in 2011-12. That year, SACS lost 111 students.
Demographer Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research presented an enrollment forecast last spring that showed SACS would gain 41 students this academic year. Ginder said that seemed less likely as the district tracked enrollment through the summer.
Board member Doug Copley asked about the discrepancy between the demographer’s expectations and reality.
“I don’t know if it’s an easy answer,” Copley said. “We’ve probably got 30 opinions in this room.”
No pattern emerged to explain the numbers, Ginder said.
Mark Snyder, director of business, cautioned the board from worrying because one year doesn’t make a trend. He provided a broader perspective, noting SACS has 312 more students now than it did in 2018-19.
Snyder touted residential development in the area, including near Bass Road.
“We know we have the growth coming,” Snyder said.
About a year ago, Ginder told the board the district was considering additions to Summit, Deer Ridge and Whispering Meadows Elementary School to accommodate the expected population boom.
McKibben, the demographer, forecasts SACS will have 8,275 students in 2031-32. That’s a 7% increase over current enrollment.
In other business, Copley congratulated school board candidates Kim Moppert and Stephanie Veit on their successful campaigns, based on unofficial results. Copley trailed Veit by fewer than 10 votes.
“The district will be, obviously, in great shape,” he said.