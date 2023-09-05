The Southwest Allen County Schools board on Tuesday approved a $10,000 listening session agreement with the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, leaving the organization’s involvement with professional development for staff uncertain.
“This agreement with FAIR is not for educational services,” Superintendent Park Ginder told the board.
He said after the meeting that the professional development aspect – which was included in previous proposals – is unsettled. More will likely be decided after the district completes six listening sessions in October.
“Some of the other options and things that we’ve discussed or looked into are no longer on the table,” Ginder said. “Once this process reaches its zenith and we figure out how to disaggregate the information, we’ll come up with a new plan or a new part of that for the professional development piece.”
The 4-1 vote came about seven months after race concerns escalated in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School. That February day, minority students told The Journal Gazette the viral images of a classmate in blackface were the last straw in repeated mistreatment they’ve endured.
Stephanie Veit, board secretary, opposed the contract with FAIR because she said a previous proposal that also involved the nonprofit Rise was a better solution.
FAIR launched in 2021 and describes itself as a nonpartisan organization advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans. Its website says it promotes a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity in education, health care and the arts.
Rise formed in 2015 and uses sports as a vehicle to reduce racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. The athletics aspect wouldn’t have necessarily applied to the group’s work at SACS.
A Rise representative spoke at a May board meeting. Nobody from FAIR has attended a public SACS meeting.
The $10,000 fee for FAIR’s listening session services includes travel, meal and lodging expenses.
Two trainers will conduct 90-minute sessions on Oct. 11 and 12. The process will involve parents, teachers, district administrators and students, but each session will be limited to 24 people, Ginder said. Participants will be selected through a registration process.
An option will also be available for additional community members to submit input digitally or by hard copy.
“The goal will be to get a wide swath of our community to be a part of the conversations,” Ginder said.
FAIR will provide SACS a five- to 10-page summary, including findings disaggregated by audience, key themes and quotes.
“From there, we should be able to glean next steps,” Ginder said.
The agreement indicates that FAIR does not and cannot guarantee any particular outcome, and the outcome may or may not be considered successful or desirable.
A copy of the agreement was expected to be posted on the district’s website, www.sacs.k12.in.us, today.