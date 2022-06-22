The Southwest Allen County Schools board is preparing to take the initial step toward a November referendum with an estimated $6.4 million spending plan.
The five-member group is expected to act July 12 on a resolution Superintendent Park Ginder introduced Tuesday about extending the most recent operating referendum tax levy fund.
“This resolution is the first step in moving forward and will enable us to draft materials and explain the referendum more thoroughly to our constituents in the coming days and weeks and months,” Ginder said.
SACS last asked voters to approve an operating referendum in 2016. The district plans to ask for the same rate – 15 cents per $100 of assessed value – for the years 2023 to 2030.
Ginder directed the board to a summary of the estimated $6,405,687 spending plan.
The bulk – an estimated $4.1 million – would fund the salaries and benefits of 43 teachers, two guidance counselors and one school resource officer currently supported by referendum dollars.
About $1.1 million would provide salaries and benefits for 14 new classroom teachers – positions that would help the growing district manage class sizes. SACS had 7,800 students this past academic year, an increase of 610 students since the 2016-17 year, according to state enrollment data.
The remaining referendum dollars would support about a dozen other new employees – including security personnel, guidance counselors and a central office administrator – to benefit educational programs as well as essential health and safety initiatives.
Board members, who discussed the topic in a work session last week, had little to say Tuesday.
In other business, the board considered the proposal to increase most school lunch prices for the upcoming year.
“Food service, worldwide, is seeing an increase in food cost and difficulty receiving inventory, therefore a reflection in pricing must take place,” food service director Ashlee Shroyer said in a memo included in the board packet.
Increases for student meals range from 15 cents to 25 cents. Prices would range from $2.25 at the elementary schools to $3.25 for the high school’s value meal option. There is no proposed change for adults, whose meals are $4.60.
The board is expected to act on the changes next month.