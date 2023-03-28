Fort Wayne/Allen County
St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has partnered with Amani Family Services, Catholic Charities and International House to launch a series of quarterly learning opportunities focused on engaging and serving the local immigrant and refugee population.
The public is invited to attend the first session, “Refugee Resettlement Programs in NE Indiana,” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday March 30 at the Main Allen County Public Library. The event is free.
"Northeast Indiana has a strong tradition of welcoming newcomers and refugees," a news release from Amani said. "The recent launch of the new public-private immigration program, Welcome Corps, gives community groups an opportunity to welcome an increased number of refugees through private sponsorship. This learning session is designed to educate residents about the new program and to provide more information on community resources.
The event will include a personal success story from So Min Oo, who arrived in Fort Wayne as a 20-year-old through Catholic Charities Resettlement Program, and Senior Immigration Attorney Desiree Koger-Gustafson will explain the different legal classifications of refugee immigrants.
Vera Bradley starts
outlet event ticket sales
Vera Bradley, Inc., an iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, said ticket sales launched on Tuesday, as planned, for its Annual Outlet Sale.
As announced in January, this will be the first year for the sale since 2019 following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale will again be hosted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
This year's dates are June 14-18.
Sale admission tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Coliseum ticket office. Tickets are $6 each (plus Ticketmaster fees) and are required to shop the sale from June 14 to June 16. “Early Bird” shoppers will receive a promotional offer providing a discount on sales at a certain dollar level.
North Side fundraiser
to benefit Riley's foundation
The public performance of North Side High School's annual Dancing with the Stars is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 475 E. State Blvd.
The charity event is a fundraiser for the Riley Children's Foundation.
Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased at the door. There will be opportunities to make additional donations during the show. The goal is to raise $1 for every student in the building to become a Riley Red Wagon School.
The performance will feature 10 advanced dance students and 19 faculty members.
April proclaimed as
'safe and humane' month
Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday that he has proclaimed April as Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month.
The proclamation is an effort to encourage all citizens to help Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Humane Fort Wayne by volunteering, fostering, donating or adopting a pet.
“We need the community’s assistance to ensure we can provide the best possible outcome for the animals in our care,” said Amy Jo Sites, director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. “Adopting one of the thousands of animals, becoming a temporary foster home, volunteering a few hours a month, and or donating so we can continue fulfilling our mission are all options to create a safe and humane community."
For more information, people can go online to fwacc.org or humanefw.org
