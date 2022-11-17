A staffing shortage has prompted Southwest Allen County Schools to shift to elearning Friday for middle and high school students.
"Unfortunately, we are beginning that time of year when we see a rise in illnesses, and our staff, staff's family and substitutes have been affected," Superintendent Park Ginder said in a message to families Thursday.
Special needs students who attend Woodside Middle School and Homestead High School can report to school, Ginder said, noting buses for those students will run on schedule. Otherwise, he said, students in grades six through 12 will access lessons from home.
About 4,300 students, or 56% of total enrollment, attend SACS' three traditional secondary schools.
The staffing shortages include substitutes and bus drivers, Ginder said. Available staff are being diverted to the six elementary schools, which enroll about 3,300 students.
Temporary shifts to virtual learning became more common at local schools about two years ago, when employee absences related to illnesses and quarantines increased.
Substitutes couldn't always fill in the gaps. SACS last year said its substitute teacher roster had dropped to about 50 names from more than 200 pre-pandemic.
The substitute pool has since grown, Ginder said, but SACS still cannot fill every school's staffing needs Friday.