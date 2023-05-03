A $22 million music technology building proposed for Purdue University Fort Wayne's campus is getting a $15 million boost from the new state budget, the campus announced today.
Matching $3 million lead gifts from Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation were announced in August. Additional funding from private donors is being sought, the university said.
"We are grateful to have received such strong support from our elected officials during this initial phase of the project, and from our private donors – specifically the Suracks and the Auer Foundation – who are helping make this a reality," Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said in a statement.
He credited members of the university's community engagement board, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana for their efforts in securing the state dollars.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the budget approved by the state legislature last week into law.
Site work for the 26,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2024 with a projected opening date in fall 2027 – almost a decade after the university opened the music technology center on Sweetwater's corporate campus.
The building will be adjacent to the Rhinehart Music Center, which is next to the Hilliard Gates Sports Center on the university's main campus in northeast Fort Wayne.
"Creation of a music technology building on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus not only addresses the academic needs of students who seek careers in this field," Elsenbaumer said, "(but) it also helps the region reaffirm its commitment to being a national hub in the music industry."
Interest in the university's popular music and music industry programs has soared since Purdue Fort Wayne opened its current music technology center in 2018, a news release said. Enrollment has increased by more than 150 students since the new programs began.
John O'Connell, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Purdue Fort Wayne, said the Statehouse recognition is energizing.
"With this new space, we will be able to again double the total number of students in our popular music, music industry, and music technology programs," O'Connell said in a statement. "This new facility will also help cement their growing national reputation and take Fort Wayne closer to its objective of being a 'Top 10 Music City' over the next decade."