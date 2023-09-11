Three northeast Indiana school districts and one Fort Wayne teacher were collectively awarded nearly $450,000 through a recent statewide recognition program.
The Indiana Department of Education honored Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools and FWCS teacher Brandon Porter during a black-tie event in Indianapolis, the agency said in a news release.
Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, compared the Educational Excellence Awards Gala to red-carpet events used to celebrate movie stars and professional athletes.
She said the teachers that celebrated Friday have positively affected hundreds of students throughout the years and are community leaders.
“Their incredible impact deserves to be celebrated at the grandest level we can,” Jenner said in a statement. “Bringing them together for an awards night to roll out the red carpet and provide surprise monetary awards is one small way we can spotlight the massive impact they continue to make on our state.”
Bluffton-Harrison received the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award in recognition of the support it provides educators through instructional resources, professional development opportunities and other best practices. The district said it will use its $250,000 award for supporting students and faculty.
Superintendent Brad Yates described the statewide honor as a blessing.
“We are fortunate to learn from and work with other school corporations in order to create an ideal learning environment for our schools, resulting in a district culture that encourages leadership growth and educator success,” he said in a statement.
EACS and FWCS each received an award for Excellence in Community Collaboration along with $83,050 and $107,250, respectively, the release said.
The honor highlights schools that are maximizing support for students through strategic collaboration with local and state partners. EACS and FWCS were recognized for East Allen University and Amp Lab at Electric Works, respectively.
Porter, a Weisser Park Elementary School teacher, was among 16 educators individually recognized with $2,500. He received the Promising Educator Excellence Award, which honors teachers with up to five years’ experience who proactively engage in professional development and seek opportunities to learn from other educators, the release said.
The education department awarded nearly $5 million total. The school awards were funded through the state’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant, the release said, and teachers’ awards were supported through sponsorships.