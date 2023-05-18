Northwest Allen County Schools wants to begin next academic year with new districtwide goals shaped by input from thousands of stakeholders.
The 8,200-student district is creating benchmarks as part of a months-long strategic planning process. The efforts should produce what Superintendent Wayne Barker has called the school system’s North Star, which will guide the way forward.
“We’re trying to develop a plan that’s specific, not too wordy, but at the same time gives us some direction on some prioritized goals and some action we can take to meet those goals over the next two to five years,” Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler told the school board this month.
Leading NACS through a strategic planning process was among four goals Barker and the board set last year for his term as superintendent.
The district hired consulting firm Education Elements last fall to help NACS navigate the process, which included community engagement activities in February.
That input – including almost 6,500 survey responses – was valuable, Toler said.
“Through that work, Education Elements helped us narrow down that feedback and really focus on what can we do to improve our service to students, staff and families,” he said.
The stakeholders’ responses generally fell under four categories: personalized learning experiences; trust and transparency; student and staff wellness; and community and belonging.
Specific concerns, Toler said, addressed vocational opportunities, special education students, high-ability students, discipline, communication about instructional practices, navigating politically charged topics in the classroom, communication from the superintendent, physical and emotional safety, empathy among students and feeling connected to the NACS community, among other input.
“This is exactly what I was hoping to see at this stage,” board President Kent Somers said.
He suggested the board plan a work session to discuss the strategic plan before details are finalized.
Ideally, Toler said, goals and a plan to achieve them will be determined before the next school year starts in August.