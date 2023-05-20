Carroll High School junior Marie Brammer said she didn’t think anything of it when, at the end of the second day of auditions for Carroll’s production of “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood,” Principal Cleve Million came in to talk with the director.
However, the student actors got an email the next morning telling them to come in early.
“We all assumed that this is just going to be casting or a rehearsal or something like that,” Brammer said. “We got there and everyone got seated and the principal walked out (to address the students). We knew immediately that no good was going to come.”
Million said he’d decided to cancel the play. Almost immediately, a few students put together a Change.org petition opposing the decision. The students blamed the cancellation on complaints by some Northwest Allen County Schools parents and claimed some registered their dissatisfaction using “threatening tones.” They noted the play contains LGBTQ+ characters and themes.
The petition’s goal was 250 signatures. It received more than 5,500 from around the world, including from bestselling author Jodi Picoult.
The next week, students and parents brought those concerns to the Feb. 27 meeting of the NACS school board. More than two dozen people spoke during the public comment period, many against the play’s cancellation. Some, though, voiced support.
“That’s one of the biggest politic issues, is the LGBT whatever, however many, you know, ABCs you want to put on it. It is a big political issue,” said Kaye Niman. She described herself as a very conservative person, a pastor’s wife and a parent of children in the district.
“The Bible says the homosexuality is a sin,” she said.
Janine Rudolph said she has six grandchildren in NACS and commended the play’s cancellation. She said those who signed the petition weren’t NACS taxpayers.
“It was some guy sitting in California drinking a margarita or wherever. … So that carries no weight with me whatsoever,” Rudolph said.
Referencing another speaker who said the story of LGBTQ+ people should be told, Rudolph said the story of that community is already out there.
“You do not need to bang this in my child’s head,” she said. “They don’t need to know; they’re children.”
At the end of the meeting, after the board concluded its business, NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker defended Million’s decision.
“(The principal) simply wanted this play to be about the students’ skill, about their talents, about their work ethic – not about the storyline that was the play,” Barker said. “I’m comfortable with why he did what he did, and I support him for what he did.”
Although some parents raised concerns, the district said in a news release this week, that’s not why Million made the decision to cancel “Marian.” The statement also said it wasn’t because of the play’s LGBTQ+ representation or because of threats against students.
The decision was made, the statement said, “because of disruptions that were happening between students who wanted to participate in the play.” NACS spokeswoman Lizette Downey said she couldn’t clarify what those disruptions were, however.
Instead of “Marian,” Carroll students last month performed the Harry Potter parody “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”