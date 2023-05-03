A knife was confiscated Wednesday from a Summit Middle School student just two days after officials found an unloaded gun on a different student.
Administrators at the Southwest Allen County school were made aware that a student might have a knife in the morning, Superintendent Park Ginder said in an email to families.
School officials and law enforcement immediately took action and removed the student from class, Ginder said. A folding knife was found in the student's lunch box and the student was removed from the building.
"We recognize that a weapon at school is considered a threat but, at no time did the student use the knife toward them self or others," Ginder said.
He said students who bring weapons of any kind to school grounds will receive consequences detailed in the SACS student handbook in addition to any legal repercussions.
The incident comes only two days after a student at the same school was found with an unloaded gun. More than 850 students are enrolled at Summit, which is located across from Homestead High School at Homestead and Aboite Center roads.