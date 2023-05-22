A Southwest Allen County Schools student was nominated for Student Spotlight for his work with an elementary school robotics team. His profile follows.
Dominic DeLuca
School: Homestead High School
Grade: 12th
Favorite subject and why: My favorite subject is math because it is satisfying to be able to solve complex-looking problems down into simple numerical answers.
Book, movie, or TV show you’d recommend: If I had to recommend one book, it would be “Educated” by Tara Westover. I really enjoyed the book because it’s an inspiring coming-of-age story about overcoming family and cultural obstacles.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is Mrs. Tisha Bowman-Ashby. She is the teacher of my AP calculus BC class, and she is my favorite teacher because she makes her students excited to be in class with her passion for the subject and knowledge of math in general.
Hobbies: Volunteering at Covington Elementary School for robotics; Homestead advanced jazz band; Homestead golf; keyboardist for a rock band, Center Lane; play guitar and bass in my free time; (and) programming.
With a couple of friends, I programmed a website for golf live scoring – www.bigblue.golf. We are using the website on the Homestead team this year. I also work on other programming projects.
Interesting fact about yourself: I like a lot of different styles of music, from jazz and blues to country and rock.
Recommended by: Tara Hallman, fifth grade teacher at Covington Elementary School
Reason for recommendation: “My reason for his nomination begins when he was a student at Woodside Middle School. Since seventh grade, Dominic has been a volunteer for our elementary robotics teams, Coyote Connectors.
“Over the years he consistently helped with our weekly meetings and attended our all-day competitions. He helped teams build their robots and troubleshoot problems. He was responsible for setting up the fields and helping keep score during driving matches. Behind the scenes, he also helped sort robotic pieces, test motors and batteries, and prepared kits for future use.
“Most importantly though, he is a great role model for my fifth grade students in a very authentic and genuine way! My students enjoy having a relationship with a high schooler, and I appreciate his involvement with them, modeling appropriate behavior as well as fostering a love for robotics and extracurricular activities. His involvement was consistent and reliable, and I could always count on his attendance and engagement.”
Bluffton
Bluffton High School sophomore Leah Brown competed in the “prepared speech” category during the Business Professionals of America’s National Conference in Anaheim, California. She qualified for the event while competing at the State Leadership Conference in March.
Concordia
Morgan Rohde received the Gallmeier Scholarship, a renewable $1,500 scholarship awarded annually to a graduating Concordia Lutheran High School senior who will attend a Lutheran college or university to prepare for a career in Christian education or the pastoral ministry.
Maxwell Park received the Martin Fischer Memorial Scholarship, a renewable $8,000 scholarship awarded to an outstanding Concordia senior who plans to enter a humanities-related field.
Concordia distributed senior department awards to Jocelyn Moellering, Andrew Scheiderer, Carmarion Craig, Mia Albright-Malone, Chance Harris, Cameron Cage, Dakota Hitzemann, Campbell Twomey, Jacob Mann, Morgan Rohde, Elliot McBride, Maxwell Park and Devon Hairston. Additional awards were given to Charlotte Loechner, Emma Zimmerman, Hitzemann and Kathryn Thompson.
Concordia Lutheran High School’s JROTC Cadets came in second overall at the World Championships in VEX Robotics in Dallas.
PFW
Sherif Elfayoumy will be dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Computer Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne effective July 1. He comes to the Summit City from the University of North Florida, where he served as director of the School of Computing.
Recognition
The following school boards were among those the Indiana School Boards Association honored through its Exemplary Governance Awards program: Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, DeKalb County Central United School District, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northern Wells Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, Warsaw Community Schools and Whitley County Consolidated Schools.
Individual honorees of the program included Heather Frank of Adams Central Community Schools; Bruce Holland, Mike Murray and Julie Thompson of Bluffton-Harrison; Heather Krebs of DeKalb County Central; Leon Steury of DeKalb County Eastern Community School District; Gayle Etzler, Steve Screeton, Todd Buckmaster and Tim Hines of EACS; Jennifer Blackman of East Noble School Corp.; Steve Corona of FWCS; J. Ryan Wall of Huntington County Community School Corp.; Tim Ehlerding of North Adams Community Schools; Gene Donaghy, Chad Kline and Angie Topp of Northern Wells Community Schools; Kristi Schlatter of NACS; Arlene Amstutz of South Adams Schools; Brad Mills, Jennifer Bennett and Mark Gilpin of SACS; Bradly Johnson and Heather Reichenbach of Warsaw Community Schools; Georgia Tenney of Whitko Community School Corp.; and Jill Western, Stanley Meyer, Mary Ann Schaefer and David Smith of Whitley County Consolidated Schools. The honors were for activities completed in 2022.
Trine
Trine University’s Hear My Voice writing contest winners included Matthew Billings of Churubusco, Alex Fosnaugh of Huntertown and Lauren Banks of Angola. The competition was organized by the Amy Salyer-Nicholls Writing Center.
Several Trine University civil engineering students, including Makenna Sheets of Fort Wayne, were recognized for their contributions and dedication to the American Society of Civil Engineers through their leadership with Trine’s student chapter. Sheets received an award and $100.
Students enrolled in Trine’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance course prepared more than 100 tax returns for qualifying area residents this spring. The group prepared returns at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in conjunction with Catholic Charities of Auburn each Wednesday afternoon throughout the tax season. Al Beatty, assistant professor of accounting, estimates the students saved taxpayers nearly $20,000 in preparation fees.
Warsaw
Ten students represented Warsaw Community High School at the state Envirothon competition at Camp Illiana in Washington, a city in Daviess County. The academic competition promotes a desire to learn more about the natural environment and stewardship of natural resources. Participants included juniors Caleb Aukeman, Var Bobba, Ana Brito, Bronwyn Harrison and Ebonie Miller. The team of seniors – Keller Bailey, Piper Ellis, Cordelia Grandon, Edward Robison, and Valerie Tong – were named state champions. The title makes them eligible to represent Indiana at the NCF-Envirothon competition in New Brunswick, Canada, this summer. NCF-Envirothon is a program of the National Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit that works to develop the next generation of conservation leaders.