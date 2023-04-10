A Southwest Allen County Schools team was nominated for Student Spotlight for the members’ charitable efforts. Luke Giese, a senior and main advocate of the group’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, completed the following questionnaire.
Group name: Homestead High School football team
Students involved: 60 members of our team, from incoming ninth graders to seniors: Xander Swihart, Wyatt Little, Ziyad Combs, Jason Combs, Logan Frieden, Luke Kintz, Henry Knipscheer, Carson Feichter, Kamdyn Porter, Keegan Mooney, Tyler Faust, CJ Saine, Landen Hall, Cruz Pursley, Corbin Weible, Preston Haught, Sterling Swihart, Luke Giese, Nate Lynch, Luke Bilos, Dalton Snyder, Collin Floyd, Bradley Flaig, Tobias Hutchison, Kail Swager, Carson Butts, Henry Shaw, Hudson Lane, Liam Moore, Jackson Bell, Leo Marquell, Colton Snover, Sheldon Heffelmire, Tyler McMahon, Samson Marquell, Luke Riha, Carson Hamman, Mack Welker, Nick Schultheis, Carson Rupley, Aiden Shepherd, Michael White, Nick Brown, Ryan Schoff, Caden Berger, Brayden Kaiser, Avrey Kruckeberg, Jacob Barnes, Brett Fuchs, Mitchell Miller, Landon Spice, Luke Ryan, Grayson Yenser, James O’Neill, Will Nix, Matthew Bear, Will Davis, Nolan Rogers, Arlondo Sheets and Carter Sheefel.
School: Homestead High School
How long have you been on the team/involved in the group? I have been with the team for four years now. This is our fifth year being partnered with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Why is this cause important to the group? This cause is important to the group mainly because we all understand how important mentorship is. As a team, we always preach how important it is to love your brother next to you, and I think everyone needs that in their life. If you have someone in your life that has experienced similar circumstances to yours, it can be very beneficial.
Why was it important for the team to meet its fundraising goal? We want to help our community grow in any way we can. One of the ways we can give back is through financial support, which helps to fund the programs the kids at Big Brothers and Big Sisters are involved in.
Recommended by: Ben Rogers, Homestead teacher and assistant football coach
Reason for recommendation: “We do a football bowling championship with our guys every year. This year was the fifth year we teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for their Bowl for Kids promotion. Our team raised $5,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. We were a little short the night of the event, and seeing our guys reach into their wallets to fill the gap was something very special.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
Savanna McNay, Zoie Conley, Rileigh Ruckman, Megan Fox, McKenna Naglack, Chloe Bradfield and Carlie Thomas represented Garrett Middle School at the 63rd Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair at Trine University.
Indiana Tech
The Cyber Warriors, Indiana Tech’s cyber defense team, placed second in the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition Midwest Regional in Chicago last month.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host an Instructor Recruitment Fair at the Keith E. Busse Steel Dynamics Inc. Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to attract part-time educators. Attendees can learn about available adjunct faculty opportunities. Programs in need include engineering technology, advanced automation and robotics technology, and machine tool technology. Previous teaching experience isn’t required if individuals are skilled and knowledgeable in their field. Adjunct faculty members can work as little as 10 hours per week. Contact Tracy Davis at tdavis457@ivytech.edu or call 260-480-2016 with questions. RSVP for the event at link.ivytech.edu/TEACH.
PFW
The Disability Access Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne received the 2023 Focus Award. Since 2001, the honor has recognized individuals and entities affiliated with Purdue University who have made an outstanding contribution to furthering the system’s commitment to disability accessibility and diversity. The Office of Institutional Equity at Purdue recognized the local campus’ center for going above and beyond to make Purdue Fort Wayne an accessible campus and to ensure students and faculty are fully supported in this regard.
Purdue University Fort Wayne last month celebrated the 50th anniversary of the College of Liberal Arts women’s studies program with events including a panel discussion and gala.
Recognition
These northeast Indiana students received awards at the 35th annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair on March 25: Adelina Harding of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Sarah Maurer, home-schooled; and Arha Kureti and Mira Yarram of Canterbury School. The following students also advanced to the state competition from the regional fair: Ashlyn Schaefer of Arcola Elementary School; Emma Jones of Deer Ridge Elementary School; Sai Santhosh and Reagan Louchart of Maple Creek Middle School; Seraphina Cobos of St. Jude Catholic School; Maleena Felger of Carroll Middle School; Evan Gross, Isabel Shenfeld and Aiden Webb of Leo Junior-Senior High School; and home-schoolers Carson Birkey, Josh Reynolds, Stephen Petry, Isaac Maurer and Naomi Maurer.
Students who placed in the Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair included Augie Hoffman, Daniel Lambert and Becket Maroney of Lafayette Meadows Elementary School; Russell Harding, Aren Maloy, Adan Maloy and Evah Maloy of Coesse Elementary School; Nathanial Stultz of Harris Elementary School; Kamden Cossairt and Nova Gensic of Arcola Elementary School; Zoya Nur and Fiona Sherman of Canterbury School; Katelynn Hawthorne and Eleanor Johnston of Weisser Park Elementary School; Tyler Wilson of Harrison Hill Elementary School; Mara Smith and Evelyn Sweigert of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School; and Philip Riedy of Perry Hill Elementary School.
These students received other awards at the Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair: Madelyn Burkle of Haverhill Elementary School; Joseph Warner and Paul Schlatter of Carroll Middle School; Khin Cho, Carina Bonilla and Isla Woodson of Towles Intermediate School; Caleb Madarang of Canterbury School; Hugo Carlow of Deer Ridge Elementary School; Jack Freeman of Aboite Elementary School; Corbin Beard of Oak View Elementary School; Charlie Heath of St. Jude Catholic School; Rebecca Berning and Mary Darling of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School; Avi Bianski of Churubusco Elementary School; Eleanor Brown of Lafayette Meadows Elementary School; Emerson Ferguson of Harris Elementary School; Diego Escobosa of Woodside Middle School; Ryan Zimmerman of St. John the Baptist; Payne Yaggy, Everett Goss and Peter Lassus of St. Jude Catholic School; Ethan Beeckman and Amelia West of Summit Middle School; Samantha Volz of Eel River Elementary School; and Jacqui Aguirre-Luperico and Steven Ball of Huntington Catholic School.
Scholarships
Indiana schools may apply for Lt. Governors’ STEM Education Scholarship through May 1. The program will award up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Visit nlga.awardsplatform.com for information.
May 12 is the deadline to apply for a $20,000 scholarship from Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program. The new award is for Hoosiers who identify as Black or African American and are attending or plan to attend an accredited college or university. Two full-time paid summer internships with the Black Heritage Preservation Program are also available. Its application deadline is May 1. Visit www.indianalandmarks.org for information.
