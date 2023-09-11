Students and personnel from Saint Paul's Lutheran School paid tribute to the legacy of 9/11 this morning.
Groups stood on the sidewalk along Jefferson Boulevard, waving flags in memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Classes traded places at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 – the times the planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Andy Whirrett, principal of Saint Paul's Lutheran School, said it's important for students to pay tribute, especially because they were not alive on Sept. 11, 2001.
"We want other people to see and know that we're still teaching this," Whirrett said. "We will not forget, and we want them to not forget."
Jayda Sims, an eighth-grade student at Saint Paul's, said she's proud of her school and to have the community to see them.
"I just want people to know that we respect the people who were in the planes and in the buildings who died," she said.