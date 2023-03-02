People who tune into Fort Wayne Community Schools’ public access channel via social media aren’t doing the service any financial favors.
The district receives a grant from the city based on a percentage of active Comcast and Frontier Communications subscribers. In 2022, the amount was about $160,000.
When board member Noah Smith asked how much is expected this year – the board was approving the 2023 grant – the channel’s coordinator said it varies annually.
“Unfortunately, since cable subscribers go down, the amount we’ve received goes down a little bit,” Tim Moriarty said.
LTV serves as the K-12 educational access channel for the entire city and is available as Comcast Channel 54 and as Frontier Channel 24. Its productions – including board meetings, graduation ceremonies, spelling bees and speech competitions – are also available on YouTube.
Smith noted views through the social media platform don’t help support the service.
“We have to get them to watch on cable,” Moriarty said.
Cable Fund Access Board grants are awarded with the stipulation that all access centers provide training, equipment and facilities to nonprofits wishing to produce programming airing on an access channel.
Other access channel originators in the community include public access Channel 57, which is operated by the Allen County Public Library, and government access Channel 58, which is managed by the city of Fort Wayne with daily operations subcontracted to the library.
In a related move, the FWCS board approved about $53,000 in Cable Fund Access Board grants that are given to nonprofits with the understanding the organizations will provide programming to a Fort Wayne cable access station, such as LTV.
This year, seven FWCS middle and high schools each received nearly $7,000, and the FWCS Career Academy’s information technology program got about $4,000. The money covers some equipment costs.