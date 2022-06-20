A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who empowers his students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.
Eric Toy
School: New Tech Academy at Wayne High School
Subject teaching: Computer science I and II, cybersecurity, sociology, psychology
Education: Bachelor of Science in secondary education and mild intervention at University of Saint Francis and master’s in computer science from Purdue Fort Wayne
Years teaching: 11
City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: My beautiful wife, Ashley, who is my rock and also our new art teacher at New Tech. We have a princess-loving toddler named Sadie, and we also just welcomed a son, Everett, to the family this past February! Oh, and of course our fur babies, two dogs, Mona-Lisa and Lincoln.
Book you’d recommend: “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig
Favorite teachers: Stacey Foust, my fifth grade teacher from Arlington Elementary, who inspired in all her students the spark of curiosity and fun in learning. Laura Semba from Carroll High School, who challenged us to see our world from another’s perspective. And my first and best teachers – Mom and Dad – who instilled in me the morals and heart that still guide me every day. Also, Bill Nye and Yoda, for obvious reasons!
Favorite teaching memory: Lip-dub and talent show performances in the auditorium as a part of our enriching school culture. I loved the goofy performances students put me up to from Backstreet Boys to Queen, AC/DC, Busta Rhymes, iHeartMemphis, Hamilton, and more!
Hobbies: Lover of all things geeky, especially anything Marvel or Star Wars. Love family walks and taking bicycle rides when I can. I’m always listening to an audiobook, podcast or my eclectic range of music. On occasion I also moonlight as a mobile DJ.
Interesting fact about yourself: Six years ago, as a part of a “memory project” in my psychology class, I was challenged to try my hand at memorizing digits of mathematical pi. Every year since then I recite pi on March 14 at my favorite treats shop, Sweets So Geek. My personal best is 504 digits of pi!
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Sometimes when we plan for the future it can feel like we’re planning for a race, but life has always been more like a bike ride. We each pedal, coast and ride our bike at our own pace, and in our own direction. At times it will feel like you’re behind, but you’re not; remember, it’s not a race – it’s a ride. So, don’t worry about where or how someone else is riding their own bike compared to yours. Even though no one can ride your bike for you, some may ride with you, but sometimes you’ll ride alone. Regardless though, it’s always been and will be your own heart and drive to keep pedaling that keeps you in forward motion. There is no backpedaling in life, even what may feel like wrong turns were just a part of you discovering the right ones. Finally, if you falter and fall, you can always get back up on your bike. Whatever and wherever is ahead of you on your path – pedal true and enjoy the ride.
Recommended in February by: Jaimie Houghton- Thompson, mom to students Connor and Kris.
Reason for recommendation: “Mr. Toy has my senior for Computer Science 2 and Cybersecurity, and my freshman for Computer Science 1. Mr. Toy is helpful, funny, thoughtful and cares about all his students. He is approachable (for both students and parents) and works to help in any way possible while also empowering his students to do more. He’s great. My kids and I all love him and are so grateful for him. He has mentored my older son as well and helped him to advance in his knowledge and prepare for his future career in computer science.”
Huntington
Cindy Sisson• joined Huntington University on June 1 as the interim vice president for enrollment management and marketing. She was previously at The Registry, a company that provides advising and consultation to boards/board chairs, presidents and senior administration in institutions of higher learning.
PFW
• Boys in grades eight through 12 can participate in a college experience program at Purdue University Fort Wayne from July 24 to 26. Participants will stay in university housing, attend enrichment classes and interact with current students. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis with limited capacity. There is a $10 nonrefundable registration fee. Go to pfwcollegeexperience2022.eventbrite.com for information. It is offered in partnership with the Bloom Project Inc.
Pre-K
• Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting applications for its On My Way Pre-K program for the 2022-23 academic year. The grant-based program provides access to free, high-quality, pre-K education for 4-year-old Hoosiers from low-income families. Go to www.in.gov/fssa for information.
Recognition
Meredith Green• of Churubusco was one of four Grace College students awarded for excellence in student teaching. Green was named Outstanding Prospective Teacher for her time teaching special education at Little Turtle Elementary School in Columbia City.
• These Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne programs were honored with the Governor’s Career and Technical Education Postsecondary Program of Study Awards: electronics and computer technology, mechanical engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, and engineering technology. The award is given to programs that excel in program design, resource utilization and program outcomes.
• Concordia Lutheran High School senior Michael Habegger• was honored with the Richard W. Moellering Senior Barnabas Award. Established by the class of 1986, the honor recognizes a senior who exemplifies encouragement and servanthood.
• The Auburn Arts Commission announced the winners of the 2022 Snowbound Writers’ Contest were Penny Mettert, Karen Rieke and Toni Sangillo of Auburn; Marcia Weller of Garrett; and Diana Wilhelm of Butler. Honorable mentions went to Debbie Tarlton of Garrett and Matt Lennon and Pamela Henderson of Auburn. Fort Wayne author Mary Lou Rigdon• served as the judge. This was the 29th year the contest has been sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission Inc.
• The following Trine University students were inducted into the Order of the Engineer: Adam Dills and Kyra Warren of Kendallville; Gabrielle Hamilton of Bluffton; Payton Johnson of Fort Wayne; Erika Kendall and Nathan Ozenbaugh of North Manchester; Seth Knepper of Auburn; Schuyler McNaughton of Fremont; and Lance Williamson• of Decatur.
Scholarships
• The application window for the Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program opens June 27 and will close Aug. 5. It provides tax-free scholarship funds to eligible students for pre-approved education expenses such as tuition, therapies, assessments and fee-for-service transportation to spend with pre-approved educational service providers. Funds are not counted as income for families of recipients, nor do funds impact other forms of financial aid. Go to www.in.gov/tos/inesa for information.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.