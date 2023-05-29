A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll in recognition of her caring and attentiveness. Her profile follows.
Sarah Schoolman
School: Lincoln Elementary
Grade teaching: Fourth grade
Education: Bachelor of science in elementary education from Eureka College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Purdue Fort Wayne
Years teaching: Three
City born: Bluffton
Current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: Husband, Joseph
Book you’d recommend: “Educated” by Tara Westover. I love how it shows how dramatically education can transform a life.
Favorite teacher: Elizabeth Baldridge, college English professor. I never even met her in person – she taught our class completely online – but she made such an impact on me with her passion for learning, her ability to connect with her students virtually, her love and talent for writing, and her deep empathy for her students.
Favorite teaching memory: There are so many – testing egg drop contraptions on the playground, our roller-skating parties, watching kids become completely invested in our read aloud, singing our math facts at the top of our lungs, and so much more! However, the very best part of teaching is watching kids realize their own capabilities and seeing them become hungry to learn.
Hobbies: Reading, hiking, playing piano
Interesting fact about yourself: I have three sisters – Jessica, Rachel, and Michelle – who are my best friends and my greatest inspirations.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? One piece of our classroom mission statement is “Learn all we can!” I challenge my students to become lifelong learners and to never turn down an opportunity for learning. Whether that’s reading a book, taking a class, or spending time with someone whom you can learn from – take advantage of every bit of learning you can!
Recommended by: Michelle Watson, parent
Reason for recommendation: “She is hands down the absolute most caring, attentive teacher I have ever came across. I have five children, so we have had our fair share of teachers, and none of them beat Mrs. Schoolman.
“She can detect the smallest change in her students and is so quick to reach out to parents and let them know so a solution can be reached! My daughter was struggling with test-taking anxiety, and she reached out to me the same day she noticed there was an issue. (She) gave me resources and ideas to help deal with it as well as working with my daughter in the class to help curb her anxiety.
“She is so motivational with the students and is so encouraging to them. My daughter struggles with math, and Mrs. Schoolman hasn’t given up with different ideas on how to get my daughter engaged and help her actually learn the things she struggles with.
“Not only does she excel with the children in the classroom, she’s always staying after and attending the after-school activities and puts 100% of her attention into them. (At) the FWCS school skate parties, she skates for two hours holding their hands and hanging out with them just like she (was) one of their friends.”
Bluffton
Four school counselors from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District were honored with an Award for Excellence by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet: Allison Harter and Stephanie White of Bluffton-Harrison Middle School, and Jodi Leas and Sebastian Baxter of Bluffton High School. Brittany Kloer of the Area 18 Cooperative nominated the group for their work in preparing students for post-graduation success, whether in college or in the workforce.
Concordia
Concordia Lutheran High School recognized Sally Rish with the Excellence in Teaching Award. Rish has served as an aide in the school’s Study Center, a resource room for students with needs that are learning disabilities, physical needs or extra tutoring, since 2016. She previously served the high school for 11 years in Student Services.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized Memorial Park Middle School for placing among the top 10 at the State Academic Super Bowl. The math team placed ninth, and the interdisciplinary team placed fifth. Participants were Mary Daniel, Mya Davis, Jasmine Diaz, Zen Gunawardhana and Toby Watson.
The board recognized Northrop High School for earning its first State Academic Super Bowl championship. Alexandra Beber, Noah Haefner and Mckailyn Lort comprised the first-place science team. Eloise Boschet, Anelise Fazzaro, Anthony Krider, Christian Miller and Croix Winters comprised the first-place social studies team. Fazzaro, Haefner, Lort, Winters and Miller comprised the third-place interdisciplinary team.
The board recognized Memorial Park for receiving the All-Music Award, the highest honor a music program can get from the Indiana State School Music Association. Participants were Santana Barrera, Jasmine Diaz, Jessica Diaz, Rovenio Gabriel, Em Grim, Zen Gunawardhana, Liam Gypson, Braxton Headley, Rodrigo Hernandez Villegas, Olivia Hubartt, Ella Moore, Daniel Musser, Noah Pommer, Maggie Ramsey, Rachael Ray, Jameson Reed, Estefania Rivera, Gavin Sierks, Miles Stockslager, Gavin Weikle and Reyann Whipple.
The board recognized the senior members of the superintendent’s Student Cabinet: Jordan Green, Morgan McEachern, Grace Witzigreuter, Langston Leavell, Justice Billingsley, Kairoe Lloyd, Marc England, Aniyah Eldridge, Jennifer Loo, Jada Nicole Beal and Paw Say Hei.
Grace
Grace College and Seminary professors Lorinda Kline, Nate Bosch and Pat Park were honored for their outstanding contributions to the institution’s culture of service and academic excellence.
Saint Francis
Isaiah Lacey, a 2023 University of Saint Francis valedictorian, became the university’s first ROTC student commissioned into the U.S. Army Officer Corps.
The university’s spring leadership and service awards recipients included Adilynn Girardot of Yoder; Olivia Taylor of Leo-Cedarville; Katie Melcher of Roanoke; Kate Bender of Auburn; Rebecca Hoagland of Columbia City; and Jasmin Hoot, Meadow Mertz, Jaya Ellis, Dahiro Omar, Rachel Scheumann, Ehlay Htoo, Abner Martinez and Sophia Shoppell of Fort Wayne.
T
rine
Trine University honored these faculty members with annual year-end awards: Megan Tolin, Kimberly Precht, Brian Lapp, Emily Watkins, Deb Richard, Melanie Watson, Tim Jenkins, John Koch, Tim Tyler, Mechelle Snyder-Bruns, Megan Rosswurm, Trey Calver, Valerie Carson, Hassan Taleb, Melissa Brown, Randi Barr and Amanda Malefyt.
Trine recognized retiring faculty members Michael Biegas, Michael Blaz and Ira Jones with professor emeritus rank.
Warsaw
Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 academic year after 33 years of service to Warsaw Community Schools.