A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who makes students feel valued has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.
Kelcey Stinson (Raleigh)
School: Forest Park Elementary
Grade teaching: Third grade
Education: Ivy Tech Community College, Associate of Science in elementary education; Purdue University Fort Wayne, bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Years teaching: Three
City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: I am happily married with two beautiful daughters and two dogs. We are blessed with a large, loving and supportive family, and we enjoy spending time with them. Family is everything.
Book you’d recommend: My favorite read aloud with my students is “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown and “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate.
Favorite teachers: Nancy Meyers, my third grade teacher at Maplewood Elementary; Doug Koerner at Miami Middle School and Diana Crisler at Towles Montessori, who inspired me to continue my education in teaching.
Why did you become a teacher? I began my college journey aspiring to become a nurse, and while attending school I worked as a certified nursing assistant. I loved taking care of others but quickly realized nursing was not my passion. I took a summer to think about what my true calling was. I was talking to a close friend of mine, and she mentioned that I have always loved being around kids. Throughout high school and beginning of college, I was a nanny and loved every minute of it. That next week, I had lunch with my third grade teacher to reconnect, and after talking with her I realized how much she inspired me as a kid, and I wanted to do the same for our future generations. That fall, I registered for the teaching program at Ivy Tech, and my first semester I was placed in a first grade room. My very first day I left knowing teaching was exactly where I was meant to be. From that moment forward, I was dedicated to becoming a teacher who could inspire our future generation like my teachers did for me.
Favorite teaching memory: It is hard to choose one memory because every day I make new ones that are added to my favorites. I will say my favorite part of each day is community circle with my students. It is a time when we come together and connect as a class family and learn new things about one another. No matter how busy our day is, I make sure to fit this in because it brings happiness, love and joy into each and every day.
Hobbies: Reading, gardening, and all things outdoors, especially hiking, biking and kayaking.
Interesting fact about yourself: I was born on a leap year, so I turn 8 next year and my students think it’s the coolest!
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Always follow what you are most passionate about. Choose a career path that excites you and encourages you to continue growing and learning each and every day. With that being said, whatever path you choose, make sure to maintain a healthy work and life balance. Enjoying life helps you to do your best for you and those around you, and it will benefit your career as well.
Recommended by: Leitia McHugh
Reason for recommendation: “My daughter had Ms. Raleigh (now Stinson) last year for third grade. She was such a sweet and positive teacher, and my daughter loved going to her classroom every day. I knew she was great for my daughter but recently heard from another mother whose son had her last year, too. This child had hard experiences with a prior teacher making him feel devalued, but Ms. Raleigh made him feel loved, valued and smart – making a giant impact on him, too. She really goes above and beyond and cares deeply for each of her students. The evidence is in so many of her prior students going out of their way to go visit her at the start of this school year even though they are in different grades. She’s one of the best and deserves to be recognized for the impact she has on her students.”
EACS
The East Allen County Schools board last month approved a continued partnership with the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation to facilitate a construction club at New Haven Intermediate School. The foundation will provide $1,690 for lesson plans, materials, facilitators and transportation for job site visits. EACS will recruit staff and interested students.
Indiana Tech
Alicia Wireman, associate professor of communication, received Indiana Tech’s 2023 Leepoxy Award for Teaching Innovation. She received her award during the university’s convocation ceremony Tuesday. The honor was established in 2008 by Larry Lee, a community supporter and owner of Leepoxy Plastics. It is given annually to a full-time faculty member who challenges students to continuously progress to higher levels of thinking; engages students in active learning activities; and connects to students in innovative ways to positively impact their experiences at Indiana Tech.
Luers
Bishop Luers High School welcomed the largest freshman class in 10 years – 160 students. Additional students were placed on a waiting list. The south-side Catholic school also welcomed 28 upperclassmen transfers. Freshman registration for next academic year opens Jan. 10. Parents interested in sending their child to Luers are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
Poetry Out Loud
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by offering free educational materials and a recitation competition for high school students. The program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life. State champions will advance to the national finals, which are set for April 30 to May 2 in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. Indiana schools wanting to participate must contact Indiana Humanities by Nov. 30. For information and to register, visit indianahumanities.org/poetryoutloud. Contact Megan Telligman at mtelligman@indianahumanities.org with questions or visit PoetryOutLoud.org.
PFW
The Mastodon Market at Purdue University Fort Wayne has returned for its fourth year on Thursdays under the skybridge between Walb Student Union and Helmke Library. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays until Sept. 28. The market aims to provide convenient access to fresh produce and related products. It is especially helpful for those students who lack personal transportation because the campus is in an area with limited access to affordable and nutritious food. Offerings include vegetables, fruit, plants and desserts.
Scholarships
The 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available in Allen County through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. The program will provide 147 scholarships statewide, with five available in Allen County. Scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. Interested students should contact their high school guidance counselor for complete information about the application, criteria and deadline, which is set by each school.
Trine
Trine University will offer its first hybrid doctoral program, the Doctor of Information Technology, at its Detroit Education Center beginning with the spring semester. Visit trine.link/dit for information.
Trine last month presented the annual Presidential Awards for Excellence in Performance to Jason Blume, Brett Lancaster and Julie Pfafman.