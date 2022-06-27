Teacher Honor Roll: Jon Luckey

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who relates well to his students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.
Jon Luckey
School: Memorial Park Middle School
Subject teaching: Engineering and technology
Education: Huntington University, 1998; and Central Noble, 1994
Years teaching: 24
City born: Wolf Lake
Current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: Jon has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, for 24 years. They have two daughters, Rebecca and Hannah. They have three golden retrievers – Lilly, Liberty and Journey.
Book you’d recommend: “New Fix-It-Yourself Manual” by Reader’s Digest
Favorite teachers: Art Grawcock, sixth grade science/social studies; David McWhorter, seventh grade math; Rex Amstutz, middle school industrial technology; the late Al Myers, high school computers/business; Walter Gausmann, high school economics/audio-visual; Evelyn Priddy, education professor; the late Jack Barlow Sr., history professor; pastor Dennis Miller, Emmanuel Community Church; Scott Freeman, brother/sixth grade science/math; and Lyle Peterson, “Your YouTube Shop Teacher.”
Favorite teaching memory: Every time I allow students to see me fail, learn from the failed experience with me and then celebrate with me when success is achieved.
Hobbies: Machining, welding, woodworking, electronics, computers, amateur radio, small engine repair/restoration, blacksmithing, sewing/upholstery, graphic design, sign making, crafting, tinkering, extreme do it yourself, photo booth engineering and reverse engineering.
Interesting fact about yourself: There is a special place in my heart for seniors who live alone and have little to no family. I periodically check in on several just to make sure they are OK and if they need anything. A simple knock at the door or a two-minute phone call can mean a lot to somebody who is lonely and doesn’t think that anybody cares about them. I thank God every day for the many blessings he has bestowed on me. I am humbled when I can be his servant and project his light in the darkness.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? In all that you do, be honest, show integrity, be loyal, have honor and strive to be life-long learners!
Recommended in February by: Ben and Robin Hermann
Reason for recommendation: “Mr. Luckey just simply understands his students and relates very well to them. He gives them endless, fun opportunities. One example of this is allowing his students to set up a Nerf obstacle course, which occurred over two days of Christmas vacation. I’ve never heard of such dedication by any teacher. He plans skating parties throughout the school year. He chose a handful of eighth grade students to be judges at a nearby elementary school for their science fair projects and accompanied and counseled his students on this venture. He allows students to eat lunch with him. Mr. Luckey holds students accountable but also rewards them graciously when it’s deserved/earned. He sends very detailed weekly online letters to all of the parents of his students stating what they have accomplished the previous week and what is planned for the following week. It is so well written I feel as though I’m a student in his class. Mr. Luckey is everything I would ever hope for in a teacher and so much more. Thanks for being the real deal, Mr. Jonathan Luckey! We are forever grateful to you that our daughter Lily looks forward to coming to school each day and especially your class!”
Grace
Grace College an• nounced June 2 it was seeking a director and program coordinator for its Center for Agriculture. The center will be launched with financial support from Lilly Endowment Inc. and will be modeled after and incubated by the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at the college. Go to www.grace.edu/about/grace-college/employment/current-openings for information.
Indiana Tech
• Indiana Tech has created a new program for organizational leaders – the Leveraging Engagement and Action in Diversity executive certificate. It equips professionals with the skills required to lead and transform an organization’s culture, helping managers and executives become more effective in understanding, and implementing inclusive organizational practices. Go to indianatech.edu/leadcertificate for information or to register for future course sessions.
Lutheran
• Lutheran Health Network employees are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits to help eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education and advance their careers. The Lutheran Health Network Pathways benefit program was created to support and retain employees and attract a strong workforce – especially front-line nurses, technicians, therapists and other clinicians and caregivers, along with support personnel.
Recognition
• Prang, a maker of student art materials, has launched a national Art Teacher of the Year program that will annually recognize 10 educators who have made significant contributions in their students’ lives. Nominations will be accepted at prang.com/art-teacher-of-the-year through July 31. Winners will be honored at a virtual event in September. Each will receive a year’s supply of Prang and Dixon Ticonderoga products for their art rooms.
• A team from Canterbury School is expected to compete this week in a national STEM competition. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The team – students Nadia Patton and Casey Ervin, along with adviser Joseph Caldewell• – is one of five seventh grade groups competing in the eCYBERMISSION event.
• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw awarded Bud Curtis Awards to Jeffrey Morrell from the School of Information Technology and Evangelina Vega from the School of Public Affairs and Social Services. The winners were chosen from among the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Outstanding Student Awards, which are given to one student per academic school. This year’s remaining Outstanding Student Awards went to the following students: Aaron Holdgreve, Cassidy Bigelow, Brooke Griffith, Ryan Curell and Grey Schrock• .
Saint Francis
• The University of Saint Francis’ golf teams participated in last month’s dedication of the Trackman Golf Simulator at the university’s Presidential Event Center, 3435 Bass Road. It lets student-athletes practice year-round.
• The University of Saint Francis and Parkview Heart Institute are collaborating on an innovative program designed to attract, educate and train sonographers in advanced cardiac imaging. It will be called the Echo Academy at the University of Saint Francis. Registered sonographers will have the opportunity to become a part of the Echo Academy program starting in the fall. Applications will be accepted through Friday. Go to sf.edu or contact Audra Koldyke, at akoldyke@sf.edu for information.
Trine
• Trine University dedicated its new residence hall last month. Built at a cost of $5.5 million, Fabiani Hall opened in fall 2021 and includes 101 beds in apartment-style housing.
• A group of Trine biomedical engineering graduates presented a Marine Corps veteran with a system to help him kayak. The veteran is a bilateral above-the-knee amputee. Under the mentorship of engineers from BAE Systems’ Fort Wayne facility and Trine faculty advisers, the students designed a collapsible crane that fits in the back of the veteran’s truck, which can be used to lift the kayak. The students also created a collapsible dolly cart with bag to transport an inflatable kayak and customized waterproof waders. The project was part of BAE Systems’ Tech Power: Innovating for Impact program, which leverages undergraduate engineering students’ expertise to create assistive technology solutions for disabled veterans.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.