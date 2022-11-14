A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who exhibited incredible work in an incredibly difficult year has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.
Kenny Woods
School: Wayne High School
Subject teaching: Band and orchestra classes
Education: Bachelor of Arts in music education from IPFW
Years teaching: Nine
City born: Miami, Florida
Current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: Renee Woods, wife; Marlene Woods, mother.
Book you’d recommend: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”
Favorite teachers: Ed King, Kris Gay, Carson Kelley, Chad Nicholson
Favorite teaching memory: The eruption of joy from the students when it was announced that the marching band made it to finals.
Hobbies: Video games, playing baritone saxophone in the New Millennium Jazz Orchestra.
Interesting fact about yourself: My Hogwarts house is Hufflepuff.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Just because you make a mistake doing something doesn’t mean you’re bad at it. You just need more practice!
Recommended by: Angie Tarr, visual arts instructor and department lead
Reason for recommendation: “He deserves a huge shoutout for his incredible work in an incredibly difficult year: After South Side disbanded their marching band, he welcomed those SSHS students into the Marching Generals and has taken this combined band to the state ISSMA finals for the first time in over a decade. All of this while enduring a major school renovation which left him without a band room! He has demonstrated a strong resilience and a level of patience that inspires all of us at Wayne.”
Editor’s note: It was the band’s first time going to state in 17 years. The school performs in the Scholastic Class, which is for smaller bands.
EACS
Southwick Elementary • School held a ribbon-cutting last week for its new playground. Students got an extra 15-minute recess to enjoy the equipment.
Events
• An open house for the new doctor of physical therapy program at Manchester University Fort Wayne will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 10627 Diebold Road. Register at gradadmissions@manchester.edu.
• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will hold a Mini Welding Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and an Apprenticeship Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Both will be at The Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. For the welding fair, contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu for information. For the apprenticeship event, contact fw-apprenticeship@ivytech.edu or 260-480-4241 for information and RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/apprenticeshipday.
Manchester
• GenXys, a leader in precision prescribing software with embedded pharmacogenetic, or PGx data, is teaming up with Manchester University for pharmacogenomics awareness and education. Pharmacogenomics uses an individual’s genetic markers to customize and optimize their medication therapy. Together, GenXys and Manchester will help drive global recognition of PGx-informed prescribing decisions and in support of expanding use of PGx.
Noble
• Be Noble Inc., Noble County’s economic development organization, was one of several collaborating partners that brought together the region’s first experiential day camp for middle schoolers to highlight technologies used in advanced manufacturing. Almost two dozen students participated in the Oct. 29 event, which was held in the iSMART Lab and Freedom Academy classrooms at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
PFW
After a formal internal search, a committee comprised of Purdue University Fort Wayne staff and faculty selected Mary Encabo-Bischoff• as the inaugural director of youth programs. This three-year appointment includes oversight and compliance of youth programs sponsored by the university, the creation of new summer programs offered on campus in collaboration with Purdue Polytechnic High School students, and the implementation of other youth programs that affect the community. Encabo-Bischoff is a lecturer in the English and linguistics department.
Recognition
Ivy Tech Community College honored 39 faculty and adjunct faculty at the annual President’s Award dinner on Nov. 3. Fort Wayne honorees were John Lynch, program chair, accounting; and Timothy Spear• , adjunct faculty, nursing.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis welcomed Saul Daniel Llacsa Vargas• as the inaugural director of the St. Benedict the Moor Justice Center. He will work with academic areas and campus ministry for service learning. Originally from Bolivia, he worked for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis since 2017 as the coordinator of Hispanic ministry.
• Math professor Victor Kutsenok• submitted 12 original mathematical problems and published 38 solutions to mathematical problems published at Facebook International forums.
Corey Smith• , respiratory therapy program director, has been elected to the board of directors of the Indiana Society for Respiratory Care. His two-year term will begin in January.
Scholarships
• The Indiana State Budget Committee recently reviewed the administration’s request to increase by 35% the maximum Frank O’Bannon grant base award amounts. This is the largest funding increase in award history, and when combined with the Federal Pell Grant, it will allow thousands of Hoosiers to have their tuition and fees completely covered by financial aid. Administered by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Frank O’Bannon grant includes both the Higher Education Award and the Freedom of Choice Award. It is the state’s primary need-based financial aid program and annually helps about 40,000 Hoosiers afford college at public and private institutions. Eligibility is based on financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students do not need to apply, but they must have a current FAFSA on file for the academic year to qualify. Contact 888-528-4719 or awards@che.in.gov with questions.
Trine
Amy Heavin• , assistant professor and director of the Transition to Teaching program in Trine University’s Franks School of Education, recently passed her dissertation defense to earn her Ph.D. in educational leadership from Indiana State University.
