A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who puts students’ needs above her own has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.
Anna Garmatz
School: Carroll Middle School
Subject teaching: Applied skills (life skills)
Education: Bachelor of Science in secondary art English from Taylor University in Upland; a master’s degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago; and an English language learner endorsement from Roosevelt University.
Years teaching: 22 years
City born: Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a northwest suburb of Chicago.
Current hometown: Columbia City
Family: Spouse, Nathan Garmatz, an elementary school teacher; two dogs, Athena and Wynona; father, David Truelsen, a retired teacher and administrator; mother, Patricia Truelsen, a retired preschool teacher; an older sister, Sarah Hill, a practicing physical therapist; two nephews, David and Jake Hill, and one niece, Olivia Hill.
Book you’d recommend: Try the books “Stiff” or “Gulp,” both by nonfiction narrative writer Mary Roach. Her writing style is both informative and accessible. You will feel like you are simply engaged in an interesting conversation with a good friend. For poetry, check out “Good Poems,” or one of the other anthologies of poems Garrison Keillor has published. These anthologies are anything but pretentious. And may I either introduce you to a slew of talented poets, including Annie Dillard, Mary Oliver and Billy Collins or reacquaint you with familiar favorites like Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson?
Favorite teachers: Mr. Bertenshaw, Mrs. Castro, Mrs. Zhulke, and Mrs. G. All of these individuals were colleagues, mentors and friends. They served as role models, offered a shoulder for me to cry on, and shared more than a few laughs with me. I am truly grateful for the positive role they played in my life.
Favorite teaching memory: Oh, my goodness. There are way too many to pick just one!
Hobbies: Gardening, playing piano, ceramics (wheel thrown pottery) and traveling.
Interesting fact about yourself: I have taught English in both China and Lithuania.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? I like the following quote by C.S. Lewis: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”
Recommended in November by: Jacey and Brad Heyneman
Reason for recommendation: “Mrs. Garmatz has been working with a skeleton staff in addition to higher-than-normal student enrollment in the (special education) department. This also comes on top of learning a new city, a new school district, a new building, a new staff and, of course, all new students. One student in particular (our son), has probably been the biggest challenge in her 20+ year career. Mrs. Garmatz has been working tirelessly to get to know what motivates and what triggers Caden. She has spent countless hours talking to his behavioral therapist trying to come up with strategies that will help him succeed. Mrs. Garmatz thinks outside the box and is continually amazing us with her creative ideas to engage and teach our son.
“Although Caden has been temporarily moved to a modified school day, many teachers or districts would have pushed to move him to homebound services because of his extreme behaviors. Anna has fought for him to stay in school because she knows that is what he needs the most. She puts Caden’s needs above her own.
“I’m sure she falls into bed absolutely exhausted most nights and may even cry herself to sleep on occasion, but she makes it apparent that she loves these kids and will do whatever it takes to help them flourish and succeed.
“All teachers are special and incredible, but a special needs teacher is a superhero! Mainstream teachers aren’t typically pinched, hit, kicked, scratched or screamed at, but Mrs. Garmatz – and her aides – usually are on a daily basis. It takes a gifted, compassionate, caring, selfless person to work with kids of special needs, and Northwest Allen County Schools was blessed to receive just that person when they hired Mrs. Anna Garmatz.”
Bluffton-Harrison
Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District was recognized by Riley Hospital for Children as a Red Wagon corporation. The honor is given when a district achieves a fundraising amount during the academic year equivalent to $1 per student per building. Because Bluffton-Harrison Middle School and Bluffton High School both exceeded $4,000, the schools are Red Wagon sponsors. They will have custom license plates featured on wagons to be used by Riley patients. The district raised more than $20,000 across the three schools this academic year as of last month.
Jacob Amstutz, Bluffton-Harrison’s 2023 Educator of the Year, was named the Indianapolis Indians and the Indiana Association of School Principals’ Elementary Teacher of the Year during a pre-game ceremony at the May 20 Indianapolis Indians game.
Concordia
Concordia Lutheran High School honored these alumni during the 2023 commencement ceremony: the Rev. Lewis King, Philip Amt, Thomas Starks and Gyneth Schaefer Conrad.
Recognition
These schools were among those honored in Project Lead the Way’s Distinguished Program Recognition for 2022-23: Adams Central Elementary School, Claypool Elementary School, Edgewood Middle School, Lakeview Middle School, Summit Middle School and Homestead High School.
Jess Melvin, a Fort Wayne native and spring Ball State University graduate, will spend the upcoming academic year abroad as a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Award. She was selected for English teaching assistantships to help students in South Korea develop English language skills.
Victoria Bao Ying Zambrano of Canterbury High School was among 40 students the Indiana Association of School Principals honored as 2023 Indiana Academic All-Stars. The 50 regional honorees included Aubrey Barb of Carroll High School, Noah Haefner of Northrop High School, Tommy Trung Le of Bishop Dwenger High School, Vicky Li of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School and Abby Love of Manchester Junior-Senior High School.
The 2023 Indiana Academic All-State Cheer Team included Audrey Long of Homestead High School.
Saint Francis
Trina Herber, University of Saint Francis coordinator of academic affairs, received the 2023 Franciscan Spirit Award.
Phi Alpha International Social Work Honor Society inducted six Saint Francis students into its Sigma Eta chapter: Katelyn Bender, Adilynn Girardot, Monica Sweigert, Maddy DeRoo, Jenny Garcia and Anna Scantlin.
The Social Work Club held its second annual collaborative Task Party Event with the Jesters performing arts program this spring. Nine Jesters and 13 social work students participated in an event allowing people with varied abilities work together to create, explore and have fun.
Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced recipients of college-sponsored Merit scholarships included Austin Shepherd of Lakewood Park Christian School; Elijah Bilos, Daniel Schwab and Thomas Hill of Homestead High School; Joseph Hill of Bishop Dwenger High School; Tyrus Kindler, Paul Swift and Anna Wenz of Carroll High School; Adel Quta of Canterbury High School; and Andrew Molargik of Garrett High School.
Trine
Michael Simmons and Ernesto Vieyra of Angola participated on a Trine University team that competed in NASA’s annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The group placed ninth in the competition’s college division.