A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who strives to make students’ transition to middle school successful has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.
Stephen Yackley
School: Maple Creek Middle School
Grade or subject teaching: U.S. history (eighth) and geography (sixth)
Education: Bachelor of arts in history from the University of Michigan; graduate from University of Detroit Jesuit High School
Years teaching: 10
City born: Royal Oak, Mich.
Current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: I am currently married with two young children – a son and a daughter.
Book you’d recommend: “The Way of Kings” by Brandon Sanderson
Favorite teachers: My wife, Katie, a third grade teacher at Perry Hill. She’s amazing at what she does and a source of inspiration for me. Professor Salesa from the University of Michigan – he is from Fiji and taught several amazing classes on the history of the Pacific Islands. I would say most of my high school teachers, but a few standouts would include Mr. Offer (AP history), Mr. Young (Latin), Mrs. Trudel (biology) and Mr. Hickey.
Favorite teaching memory: Seeing students’ creativity when it comes to projects. Over the years I have had students create spoof videos of their favorite songs, movies, games, or current events using what we are currently studying that have been amazing.
Hobbies: Hockey, video games, reading and board games
Interesting fact about yourself: I have coached hockey in Fort Wayne since moving here in 2013 – including Bishop Dwenger High School (three state titles), the Fort Wayne Vipers High School program and currently as an assistant coach with Indiana Tech’s American Collegiate Hockey Association D-I men’s team.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? As a sci-fi/fantasy fan, one of my favorite lines comes from Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings – “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” It resonates with me because each of us gets to decide what we want to be and become. The challenges and the learning throughout life never stops. It is up to us to make the best use of our time and opportunities.
Recommended by: Abbey Niebel
Reason for recommendation: “He’s phenomenal about communicating with parents and truly strives to make the transition to middle school successful. Having him as a teacher has made a profound difference in my middle schooler’s experience!”
EACS
Jennifer Sholl, a technology coach at East Allen County Schools, received the prestigious Candice Dodson award, which honors those who are driven toward improvement and innovation for positive change. Dodson was the director of the Office of eLearning at the Indiana Department of Education from 2011 to 2019 and died in 2020. The Office of Digital Learning started the award in 2022 to honor her memory.
Partnerships
Indiana Wesleyan University secured a partnership with the Indiana Manufacturers Association to offer training and development programs for Indiana manufacturers and their employees at discounted rates. Manufacturing companies in Indiana interested in using the university’s Talent Ladder can complete an online form at https://thetalentladder.com/ima/ to see how the partnership in training could help grow their employees and company.
Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College announced a new Pathways Partnership last month. Purdue Global will accept unrestricted transfer and stackability of students’ Ivy Tech associate degrees and credits toward a Purdue Global bachelor’s degree. Purdue Global will work with those students to maximize their credit for prior learning, including competencies gained in the workplace and Ivy Tech prior learning credits. Students who have completed an Ivy Tech associate degree will be awarded an Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship for most Purdue Global programs.
Scholarships
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw announced the recipients of the Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship-Chancellor’s Merit Award last month. Abigail Cravens of Leo Junior-Senior High School and Mackensi Evans of Carroll High School received full-tuition scholarships. Half-tuition recipients included Alix Gonzalez of Northrop High School, Seraphim Kyaing of Indiana Academy and Natalie Lower of Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The Monroeville Lions Club named Heritage Junior-Senior High School graduate Avril Litchfield as its scholarship winner this year. Litchfield will receive $1,000 after completing a semester at the University of Saint Francis.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded nearly 400 scholarships to the seventh class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators. The number of scholarships expanded significantly this year due to recent legislation. The Allen County recipients were Emma Tone, Lukas Alderdice, Georgia Gray, Adam Walls, Amelia Veith, Hannah Garman, Jillian Yoder, Kathryn Wenz, Thomas O’Neil, Elliot Mcbride, Paige Jackson, Kayden Wisehart, Logan Reece, Lydia Schultz, Kylie Jester, Abigail Johnson, Leah Frazier, Selah Kolpien, Amelia Fowerbaugh, Ellie Houtz, Madeline Hunter and Marissa Goodwin. Other recipients included Brianna Cook, Gracie Garwood, Ellie Johnson, Macie Morehouse, Adrienne Mckean, Allison Braun and Aubri Gerber of Adams County; Olivia Rigby and Quentin Penrod of DeKalb County; Hattie Brisco, Brooke Swaidner, Hailey Rains and Haley Newton of Huntington County; Haley Gamble, Grace Bishop, Macy Bonifield, Piper Ellis, Valeria Marquez-Martinez and Isabella Bartlett of Kosciusko County; Claire Fear, Kara Strong, Rachel Becker, Ashlyn Seigel and Benjamin Shaw of Noble County; Caroline Buskirk, Kaylee Triplett, Markis Crosbie, Emma Page, Olivia Oden, Raeann Stoppenhagen, Savanna Reynolds and Hailey Duncan of Wells County; and Hannah Harris, Megan Heuer and Olivia Woodward of Whitley County.
Two Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne students received scholarships from Indiana TRIO for the 2023-24 academic year. HninyuWin Kyawzin won the $1,000 Full-Time College Indiana TRIO Scholarship, and Rachel Geren received the $500 Textbook Scholarship. They were two of only nine students in Indiana who were awarded the college-level scholarships. Indiana TRIO advocates on behalf of first-generation students, low-income students and students with disabilities who participate in Indiana TRIO programs.
Summer study
Stephen Fosselman of Fort Wayne is traveling to Brazil this summer to study golden lion tamarins and the role of zoos in global conservation. He is a master’s student in the Global Field Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly.
Trine
Trine University has named Tony Kline as its new vice president for academic affairs. Megan Tolin replaces Kline as dean of the university’s Franks School of Education. Tolin has taught in the school since 2018.
Alumni Ken Ehinger and Andy Hein have joined Trine’s Board of Trustees.