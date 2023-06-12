A Northwest Allen County Schools educator has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll in recognition of her work with special needs students. Her profile follows.
Madison Hoffacker
School: Eel River Elementary
Grade or subject teaching: Applied skills
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mild intervention from the University of Saint Francis
Years teaching: 1
City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: Mom, dad and brother
Book you’d recommend: “You Are Enough: A Book About Inclusion” by Margaret O’Hair
Favorite teachers: Michelle Hoffacker, Sherry Shoda and Kathy Weibel
Favorite teaching memory: I have enjoyed planning hands-on and real-life experiences for my students to learn and engage in their world. During the spring we had 10 caterpillars that we watched turn into butterflies. They were all excited to let go of the butterflies outside and watch them fly away.
Hobbies: Reading and playing with my dogs
Interesting fact about yourself: Outside of school, I work for a family with 16 adopted children. I have traveled with them to King’s Island, Mammoth Cave in Kentucky and Chicago.
Recommended by: Chris Newmark
Reason for nomination: “I work in her classroom, and I get to see first-hand how wonderful she is as a teacher. She is so patient and kind to all of her students and is able to adapt to whatever situation comes up from moment to moment. I feel Madison has all of the skills needed to be an excellent teacher to these special little boys and girls. She is firm with expectations, yet (compassionate). She is organized yet flexible, and her passion for those with special needs absolutely shines through in every interaction I witness. She is able to keep track of all of her students’ schedules, getting them to where they need to be and having support staff there to help them as needed but is always there helping wherever needed as well. And as support staff in her classroom, I feel respected and appreciated.”
Bill
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1528 into law last month alongside officials including Superintendent Marilyn Hissong of East Allen County Schools and Superintendent Mark Daniel of Fort Wayne Community Schools. Individuals enrolled in a transition-to-teaching program may now apply for funding through the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program. “This opens a lot of doors for future teachers without them accruing college loan debt and also allows them to acclimate into our classrooms more quickly,” Hissong said in a statement.
Canterbury
Canterbury students Kristijonas Bernatonis, Annika Valluru, Aishani Valluru, Makaio Surendran and Stella VandeWater have been named National Cyber Scholars for their work in cyber security, placing them among the highest-scoring students who met the eligibility criteria for a National Cyber Scholarship in 2022-23. They have been awarded free access to this summer’s Cyber Foundations Academy, worth over $3,000, and a digital scholar badge. Only 57 students in Indiana received the award, and no others are from Fort Wayne.
Concordia
Concordia Lutheran High School was one of 300 schools from 36 states to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
Concordia Lutheran High School student Dakota Hitzemann received the school’s Richard W. Moellering Senior Barnabas Award. It recognizes a senior who exemplifies encouragement and servanthood.
FWCS
The 94 employees retiring from Fort Wayne Community Schools this academic year have a combined 2,400 years of service, individually ranging from five years to 46 years. The 2022-23 retirees are Hope Rhode, Mark Hewett, Buzz Junk, Janet Richter, James Clark, Kevin Lee, Timothy Freimuth, Sarah Truex, Caroline Caccamo, Isaac Davis, Carol Lipp, Connie Newman, David Greener, Natalie Cagnet, Carol Bradley, Portia Coe, Thomas Maupin, Jill Johnson, Caroline Gernand-Runyan, Darla Lencke, Todd Townsend, Helen Hershberger, Christi Jauregui, Tonya Polluck, Claire Pychon, Marc Skelton, Lynn Adams, Brenda Rolling, Wendy Wichern, Deborah Spice, Vickie Robertson, Timothy Doehrman, Louise Haynes, Sandra Carver, Sherri Stavreti, Julie Turpchinoff, Julia Hyndman, Debra Stoops, Luella Terlosky, Sara Quigley, Holly Goss, Lois Tsakas, Annette Brannan, Kimberly Szczepanski, Gail Runnels, Cathy Ramos, Jacqueline Brown, Mark Feagler, Dianne Kneller, Kirby Volz, Mitchell McFann, Billie Loraine, Tracy Gunter, Tammy Ellis, Trina Hile, Daniel Adams, Lori Achenbach, Christine Dwire, Vivian York, Mary Kay Mojgani, Michael McGowen, Judy Lampe, Mary Arnold, Sherry Samudio, Vivian Bradley, John Mack, Sherri Jankowski, Dian Steffen, Patricia Erdei, James Noe, Dena Eviston, Catherine Clark, Susan McClure, Judy Frazier, Catherine Freistoffer, Lee Ann Feller-Fizer, Lisa Andreas, Renee Wyss, Sharon Davis, Debbra Calvin, Jacqueline Itt, Cynthia Heckman, Lewis Roth, Scott Randolph, Karen Didion, Jacqueline Burnett, Lester Bush, Edith Marquissee, Jeffry Sordelet, Debra Honn, Gayla McMurray, Lynn Edwards, Aprel Cornyn and Charles Fennell.
Huntington
Students from Huntington University’s psychology, criminal justice and social work programs participated in the Butler Undergraduate Research Conference in late April. The event, which encourages undergraduate students to showcase their research, featured 300 undergraduates from 13 institutions. Huntington was represented by students in Becky Benjamin’s applied research course, and all four presentations focused on ChatGPT.
IUFW
Indiana University Fort Wayne hosted its second annual Ruby Awards this spring to recognize graduating students from each school. Honorees were Jenna Altamimi, Dhekra Saleh, Megan Reeder, Jacob Stevenson, Ariel Benner, Sydney Harmon, Marvellous Omoregie, Thein Thein Lwin, Alexis Vallejo, Shekinah McClellan, Lindsey Brown, Lauren Rich, Adriahn Hindsley, Demarco Luckett, PawSay Lwe, Maddisen Alva, Rachel Bowen, Luis Marquez, Cassandra Raziel, Alaina Singer, Caleb Morton and Leah Amstutz.
Recognition
The Indiana Department of Education announced Edgewood Middle School of Warsaw Community Schools and two Fort Wayne Community Schools – Memorial Park Middle School and Weisser Park Elementary School – recently earned STEM Certification. Created in 2015, the STEM Certification program recognizes schools committed to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The Auburn Arts Commission announced the winners of the 2023 Snowbound Writers’ Contest were Auburn residents Heather Shaver, Penny Mettert and Toni Sangillo in the poetry division and Valerie Hunter of Corunna, Karen Rieke of Auburn and Dee Wilhem of Butler in the prose division.
Scholarship
The Washington Crossing Foundation in Bristol, Pennsylvania, awarded a scholarship to Elijah Persinger of Fort Wayne.
Trine
Trine University’s new Fort Wayne facility and the academic division it houses will be renamed the Dr. Earl and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions in honor of the retiring university president and his wife.
The Indiana State Board of Education approved Trine’s special education Transition to Teaching program.
The new program will allow partner schools to provide cohorts that will allow qualified candidates to earn teacher certification over a 10-month period. Candidates must be teaching in a special education classroom with an alternative special education license.
Any Indiana school district may establish a partnership with Trine for special education or other Transition to Teaching programs. Contact Amy Heavin at heavina@trine.edu or 260-665-4555 for information or visit trine.edu/t2t.
Warsaw
The Warsaw Community Schools board recognized the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and DARE officers at a work session last month. Sixth graders Wyatt Lotz and Alanna Stern received the Drake Strong Award, which is given in memory of honorary Warsaw police Officer Drake Price. Brielle Dirck, Rebecca Paton, Laila JoAnn Ballinger, Kendall Schuman, Kinley Briscoe, Rushabh Gorhe, Kaitlyn Srogi and Leah Stafford received the DARE Student of the Year Award.