A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll by a parent whose son has thrived in his class. His profile follows.
Charles Kaduk
School: Arcola Elementary
Grade teaching: Fifth grade
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, IPFW
Years teaching: Eight
City born: Auburn
Current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: My Arcola family
Book you’d recommend: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo
Favorite teacher: Jim Alguire
Favorite teaching memory: My first year of teaching, Courtney Waddlesworth, the Arcola duck, nested in our courtyard and we walked the ducklings through the hallways. This meant so much to me because ducks are my theme because of being called “Chuck Ka-Duck” my whole life because of the spelling of my last name (it’s Ka-Duke). This caused some of the younger students to think I can commune with waterfowl.
Hobbies: Reading and camping
Interesting fact about yourself: I have fallen off an airplane, true story.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Set your own winning conditions for life. Don’t let the world do it for you.
Recommended by: Miranda Garwick, parent
Reason for recommendation: “He had been my son Paxton’s teacher for second grade during COVID shutdown, and now this year for his fifth grade and final year of elementary school. My son has thrived in his class! He is so eager to learn. He is always talking about going above and beyond for his teacher and himself. My son heard him mention his birthday, … and we had to rush out and go buy him a gift ’cause that’s what we do for the people we care for.”
Bluffton
The Bluffton-Harrison Middle School Academic Super Bowl teams won the state championship in social studies, earned third in English and in interdisciplinary, and placed in the top 10 in math and science.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized Anelise Fazzaro for receiving the highest number of Scholastic Art awards in Northrop High School’s history. Fazzaro earned 38 awards from eighth to 12th grade: one national gold medal, 10 gold keys, 10 silver keys and 17 honorable mentions.
The following students were awarded scholarships by the FWCS Scholarship Committee: Timothy Schwanz, Cayden Moore, Nathaniel Pickett, Abigail Shinn, Moo Blu, Nevaeh Jones, Alejandra Perez, Haydie Pierce, Grace Gillie, Emilia Diaz, Jaclyn Embry, Fiona Gochtovtt-Stine, Noah Haefner, Izabela Djurovic-Topalovic, Ei Indra Soe, Genesis Villalobos, Matthew Hampton, Jovana Ibisevic, Savannah Hatfield, Trevor Robinson, Mo Ne Da Be, Kailani Johnson, Mue Pae, Theodore Pancake, Lily Stahl, Nora Summers, Peter Switzer and Merari Williams.
Three FWCS Career Academy students – Malia Radike, Andrew Reyna and Chloe Hille – placed in the top three of their categories at the Indiana Health Occupation Students of America Leadership Conference. They qualified for nationals, which is June 21 to 24 in Dallas.
The following FWCS Career Academy students placed first in various categories at the Indiana State SkillsUSA competition: Mue Yae Pae, Kyle Lundquist, Anna Gieseking, Allen Ramirez-Jimenez, Corban Saylor, TJ Zelt, Brenda Bahena, Aiden Bodie, Brian Guerrero, Brennon Burget, Jeyda Nguyen, Reese Graham, Aubree Armstrong, Jenisse Guzman, Jay Zehner, Troy Zimmerman, Chase Truesdale and Gabe Moore. The national competition is June 19 to 23 in Atlanta.
Garrett
The Garrett High School English academic team won the state championship at the 37th annual Indiana Academic Super Bowl State Finals at Purdue University. Participants were Camdyn Woods, Cyann Lilly, Macy Kashmer and Abby Thomas. The fine arts team – Makaelyn Ellison, Jaiden Hinkle and Christian Fast – placed sixth.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne health care students and faculty provided dinner and donations to the local Ronald McDonald House in late April. The group took all day to prepare the food, which included eight casseroles, meatballs, salad and cherry cheesecake brownies.
Manchester
Manchester University received a $75,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its reading readiness initiative, Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana. The grant will support Manchester efforts to teach the science of reading to education majors. The science of reading refers to a body of research from the fields of education, cognitive psychology, developmental psychology and neuroscience that describes how individuals learn how to read and best practices for reading instruction.
PFW
The Office of Academic Affairs at Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the 2023 Featured Faculty Award winners were William Sauerland, School of Music; John LaMaster, Department of Mathematical Sciences; and Julia Smith, Department of Teacher Education. The annual recognition honors those who have demonstrated outstanding performance in engagement, research, service or teaching/librarianship.
Purdue University Fort Wayne sponsored a New York City premiere of a restored version of the film, “German Concentration Camp Factual Survey.” It was commissioned in April 1945 to be shot by newsreel cameramen accompanying Allied troops as they liberated Europe. The film was shelved until an abridged version was featured on the PBS show “Frontline” in the mid-1980s. For years, people thought the last reel of the film was lost, so the screening was the first time many saw the completed version in a theater. It was presented in April as part of Genocide Awareness Month. The university’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies is the only academic center in Indiana exclusively devoted to the Holocaust and other genocides.
Questa
The Questa Education Foundation’s 2023 spring and summer graduates included more than 80 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The Allen County graduates are: John Andersen, Kyra Andersen, Bonnie Black, Kyndel Buchanan, Brittany Buckler, Grace Buhr, Matthew Clauser, Danielle Cook, Danielle Cummins, Forrest Cunningham, Alexis DeJohn, Kaitlyn Detweiler, Paige Doerffler, Amber Drake, Jeremiah Evans, Holly Fryman, Hector Garrido, Joshua Haring-Kaye, Myka Hermann, Kathryn Hockemeyer, Brittany Jones, Andrew Kellogg, Ariana Layton, Austin Layton, Brayden Layton, Valeria Lopez, Allison Mason, Nicholas Mattes, Ema Miljkovic, Alyssa Reed, Alexander Reichard, Adam Scheiner, Carrie Scott, Makenna Sheets, Kalene Snyder, Sebastian Spieth, Allison Stachler, McKenna Stahl, Emily Szelis, Timothy Tippmann, Zachary Trocchio, Luke Vance and Mary Ellen Worden.
Scholarships
Northeastern REMC, a member-owned electric cooperative powering six counties in northeast Indiana, awarded Molly Abel of Churubusco and Clayton Scott of Columbia City with $1,000 scholarships.