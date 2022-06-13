A Fort Wayne Community Schools classroom assistant who helps make children excited to go to school has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.
Joy Rittmeyer
School: Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center
Grade teaching: Pre-K and kindergarten
Education: Paul Harding High School and current Ivy Tech student
Years teaching: With FWCS for eight years; in the education field for 20 years.
City born: Fort Wayne
Current hometown: Ossian
Family: Husband, four sons, one daughter-in-law and one grandson
Book you’d recommend: “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White
Favorite teacher: My high school English teacher, Mrs. Schnelker.
Favorite teaching memory: Getting a round of applause when we finish a chapter book.
Hobbies: Sewing, reading, firefighting.
Interesting fact about yourself: I have an amazing twin sister.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Always believe you are the most amazing person, and you will be.
Recommended by: Molly Tritch, who also nominated one of Rittmeyer’s coworkers, who was featured last month.
Reason for recommendation: “These teachers make learning fun for the 3- to 6-year-olds in their room. Their classroom is the perfect reflection of Maria Montessori’s vision while maintaining fun and inviting works. They have handled the changes in the last couple of years with grace. They are loving and hard working. My child is so excited to go to school each day and they are big people in her life. They make learning fun and we are so grateful for her.”
Coaching
• The Indiana Department of Education is partnering with 69 schools statewide to launch programs this fall that will provide coaching to teachers in research-based instruction in reading or science, technology, engineering and math subjects. Participating schools include Adams Elementary School of Fort Wayne Community Schools and Ossian Elementary School of Northern Wells Community Schools.
Concordia
• Concordia Lutheran High School’s Junior ROTC Robotics team took home the Excellence Award for the second consecutive year at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships. This is the top award at the competition, honoring the team that exemplifies overall excellence in building a high-quality robotics program. The judges evaluated the students and their robots on their skills and engineering knowledge. The team also received the Innovate Award, which is presented to a team with the most effective and efficient design process.
Ivy Tech
Nick Goodnight, an Ivy • Tech Community College Fort Wayne associate professor and diesel technology program chair, has published a book titled, “Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.” It is co-authored by Mark L. Quarto. Available through Amazon or cdxlearning.com, the textbook is designed to help students become entry-level electrical technicians.
• Ivy Tech Warsaw is partnering with Whitko Community Schools to create an Ivy Tech Academy in a former library space in Whitko Junior-Senior High School. Renovations will take place this summer so students can begin using the new facility next academic year. The intent is to create a dedicated space where students can attend Ivy Tech classes virtually or online during their school day. New electronic equipment was delivered to the school for this project last month. Funds were drawn from an account designated for improving college enrollment opportunities for students and totaled about $5,000 for the Whitko project.
Manchester
Six Manchester University students placed in the top 10 of the Elevate Your Pitch national sales competition sponsored by the Florida Press Association. Jakob Armstrong placed first overall, Lainey Shock placed second and Brayden Sayre placed fourth. Other students who placed in the top 10 were Edna Eben Ebai, sixth; Ethan Erb, ninth; and Justin Major, 10th. Armstrong, Shock and Sayre won cash awards and an all-inclusive trip to the Florida Media Conference in Ponte Verde, Florida, with their professor, Beth Driscoll• .
Saint Francis
The University of • Saint Francis announced a record-high 99% of its 2021 graduates are employed, enrolled in additional education or serving in the service/military. The university recorded its three highest success rates over the last three years. The Career Outcomes study included 86% of the Class of 2021 graduates, with 618 of 715 graduates responding. Of those, 84% are employed and 14% are enrolled in additional education.
Scholarships
The Fort Wayne Community Schools Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to these high school seniors: Camille Haines, Olivia McGillicuddy, Carmen Navarro, Reilly Wennemar, Elijah Davis and Dirk Hildebrand of Snider; Alyssa Leaming, Nicole Bunkowske, Tizelle Thomas and Aurora Young of Wayne; Ruby Haller, Allison Grajales Alvarez, Angela Guzman, Arijana Rizvic, Olivia York, Nan Zue Zue, Benjamin Scriver, Alondra Shackleford, Ivey Ross and Dymond Barbre of North Side; Jessica Bailey, Jade Riley, Taylor Foote, Diana Zaldivar and Jakaylah Rich of Northrop; and Madeline Hensler, Alana Barrera, Angel Bishop, Holden Robbins and Lauren Walda• of South Side. Awards ranged from $500 to $25,000.
Trine
• A new partnership between Community Harvest Food Bank and Trine University will let the regional food bank provide more professional development and educational opportunities to its employees, clients and volunteers. Visit trine.edu/online/partnerships for information about the university’s educational partnership opportunities.
• Trine named Meghan Schrader, an English and communication major from Fort Wayne, as the winner of its Robert B. Stewart Award for its Class of 2022. The honor is presented to the graduate who most clearly exemplifies the traditions and values of the university through achievement, leadership and citizenship. Each academic school at Trine nominates a graduating senior for this award; Schrader represented the Jannen School of Arts and Sciences. Other Distinguished Students included Shelby Tucker of Waterloo, representing the College of Health Professions, and Tom Freese• of Bryan, Ohio, representing the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
Steve Oursler• has joined Trine as director of development, after most recently serving in a similar position at Midland University in Nebraska.
James Tew• , longtime Trine communications professional, was promoted to assistant vice president for content and communications.
