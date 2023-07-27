As Andrea Trevino greeted seven high school students at a Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne facility today, the Allen Superior Court judge acknowledged her presence at the celebratory setting was likely jarring.
"You all see me usually not at your best, right?" Trevino asked. "Usually, you're in court, been through something. You think you're in front of me to get in trouble, right?"
That wasn't the case today at the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center. It and the Allen County Juvenile Probation division were celebrating a four-day program that let high schoolers on probation explore various trades and learn new skills at the facility.
"Our goal is always to leave you better than when you first came to us," Trevino said. "We want you to build a bright future."
The audience, which included probation officers, applauded and cheered as each teen accepted a Careers Exploration Academy certificate of completion and posed for photos with Trevino and Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs.
"I hope you've seen that you have a community that cares about you," Jordan said.