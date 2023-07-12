Standardized test results released today show just 31% of Hoosier students are at or above proficiency standards in both English and math.
Allen County ILEARN scores weren't much better – and were even worse in Fort Wayne Community Schools, where only 18% of test takers were deemed proficient in both subjects, according to test results the Indiana Department of Education released. Results were 30% in East Allen County Schools and 37% in each Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.
The districts scored similarly last year.
ILEARN, which stands for Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network, tested grades three through eight in English and math. Exams in other subjects, including science and social studies, were administered to certain grade levels.
When looking at the subjects separately, the state agency said statewide results reflect a modest increase in math across all grade levels. The biggest increases happened in fourth grade – up 1.3 percentage points, sixth grade was up 2.8 percentage points and eighth grade by 1.6 percentage points.
Meanwhile, most grade levels remained relatively stable in English language arts, the education department said. Exceptions were sixth grade, which had a 1.8 percentage point increase, and seventh grade, which saw a 2.9 percentage point decline.