A star from "The Office" will kick off the 28th season of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Omnibus Speaker Series next month.
Along with Rainn Wilson, the lineup features Theresa Payton, the first female White House chief information officer; Donna Brazile, a Democratic political strategist; Sarah Thomas, the first female NFL official; and Michael Beschloss, a historian and bestselling author, the university announced in a news release Tuesday.
PFW is thrilled to highlight speakers representing a broad range of topics and interests, said Jerry Lewis, vice chancellor for communications and marketing.
"The Omnibus Speaker Series provides an opportunity to bring together our campus community and the broader Fort Wayne community to experience the rich diversity of thought, perceptions and experiences that our outstanding speakers bring to the mix," he said in a statement.
The series begins Sept. 21 with Wilson, who co-founded the digital media company SoulPancake and portrayed Dwight Schrute in NBC's "The Office" for nine seasons. His other credits include the movie "Jerry & Marge Go Large" and the unscripted series "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss" for streamer Peacock.
Payton, a cybersecurity expert, will visit campus Nov. 7 to discuss how artificial intelligence and ChatGPT are affecting the cyber landscape, the release said. She worked at the White House during President George W. Bush's administration.
The remaining speakers are scheduled for the spring semester.
Brazile has worked with candidates during every presidential election since 1976, and in 2000 she became the first Black woman to manage a major party presidential campaign, working for former Vice President Al Gore. Her Feb. 29 talk is titled "Political Outlook: A Comprehensive Picture of What's Going on in Washington," the release said.
Thomas – who was also the first female official for the NCAA Major College Football Bowl Division – will discuss her officiating career March 26, the release said. The upcoming NFL season will be her ninth.
The series will conclude April 25 with Beschloss, who regularly appears as an NBC News presidential historian and contributor to "PBS NewsHour." His talk will focus on what history can predict about America's political future, the release said.
The Omnibus events are underwritten by a contribution from the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, which has sponsored every season since the series began in 1995.
Tickets are typically released two weeks before each presentation, and they are free on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of four per person. A $1.50 convenience fee is assessed per ticket for online orders.
All events start at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall. Visit PFW.edu/omnibus for information.