Trine University has received a $200,000 commitment from a university trustee and his wife toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the school announced today.
Trustee Michael D. Axel and his wife, Natalie, made the pledge toward the approximately 120,000-square-foot academic and training facility announced in June, Trine said in a statement.
"We have appreciated the leadership and insight Mike has brought to our Board of Trustees, and we are grateful for his and Natalie's endorsement of this project," said Earl D. Brooks, Trine's president, in the statement.
"As a lifetime resident of northeast Indiana, I'm well aware of the critical need for trained professionals to meet the healthcare needs of this area," Mike Axel said in the statement.
Mike Axel is founder and president of AMI Investment Management Inc. in Kendallville, a registered investment adviser. Natalie Axel provides general administration over charitable giving for AMI.