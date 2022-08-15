The early childhood program at Trine University’s Center for Montessori Education reached a notable milestone this summer: it earned full accreditation initial status.
The Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education granted the designation for seven years, the university said in a news release.
The Angola-based university is the first in Indiana to offer accredited Montessori teacher training, said Tony Kline, dean of the university’s Franks School of Education.
“We believe our high-quality, whole child-centered programs will benefit educators and their learners in both traditional and Montessori school settings,” he said in a statement.
Named after Maria Montessori, the Montessori method is a system of training young children. It emphasizes training of the senses and guidance to encourage self-education.
Trine launched the Center for Montessori Educationlaunched in 2020. It offers one-year training programs in Montessori education, the release said, and students can earn a Master of Education inMontessori early childhood education by completing the Montessori training coursework and an additional TrineOnline course.
Laurie Stockton-Moreno, the center’s director, said last week that Trine is in the process of accreditation for the Montessori Elementary I course level, and it has nine elementary teachers working for their teaching credentials.
“We have 19 newly trained early childhood teachers beginning their first days of school this week in multiple public and private settings locations across the state,” Stockton-Moreno said Aug. 9.
Trine has a partnership with Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla, where some of the university’s instructors are teachers and some of its adult learners are practicing their craft, Stockton-Moreno added.
“We are so pleased to participate in the worthy advancement of qualified teachers for young children in Indiana,” she said. “We are also grateful for the interest in Montessori education that has developed in this area and aspire to serve area Montessori schools in their full implementation of Montessori programming.”
Grants
• St. Aloysius Catholic, Lancaster Central Elementary and Southern Wells Elementary schools are among 21 Indiana schools that will take field trips to Indiana State Park properties this academic year with support from the Discover the Outdoors grant program. It is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, the supporting nonprofit of the DNR. An estimated 1,454 students in grades kindergarten through 12 will benefit from the $5,080 the program expects to distribute.
• The Indiana Department of Education awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet today’s workforce needs. Recipients included Fort Wayne Community Schools, $324,473; MSD of Steuben County, $152,600; and Whitley County Consolidated Schools, $200,000.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw selected Jessica Neuenschwander as its new executive director of marketing and communications. She assumed her role Aug. 1. Neuenschwander will serve as a chief adviser to Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson and provide leadership, oversight and direction to all public relations and marketing and communications activities for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw and the 11 counties of northeast Indiana.
• Ivy Tech Community Fort Wayne, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., will host a CDL Career Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1640. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. Employers expected to attend include ABC Supply Co., AALCO Distributing, Universal Logistics, PepsiCo, Deister Machine Co., Keystone Concrete, Republic Services and XPO Logistics. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu for information.
Recognition
Residents of The Towne House in Fort Wayne honored Holland Elementary School teachers by hosting them for lunch at the retirement community dining room• and presenting them with gift cards to buy supplies for their classrooms.
Chelsie McCorkle of University of Saint Francis and Andrea Bearman of Trine University were among 10 people who received the PALSave Open Educator Award from the Private Academic Library Network of Indiana. The award recognizes innovation and excellence in support of higher education, textbook affordability and student success.
Saint Francis
• The university’s Crown Point campus will receive a $385,129 grant as part of the Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant will be used to buy medical training simulation equipment.
Trine
• Trine University is accepting applications for its Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in fall 2023. Prospective students may apply through the Council of Academic Programs in Communication Science and Disorders website. The deadline is Jan. 15.
• Alpha Sigma Tau’s Epsilon Kappa chapter at Trine was recognized by the national organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-22 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention. The chapter received awards for excellence in health and safety, finances, and growth and retention.
• Trine promoted Keirsten Eberts• to the new position of associate vice president and dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies and Office of International Services.
• Indiana Physical Therapy and Trine have expanded their partnership with new educational opportunities, including discounted tuition for undergraduate TrineOnline courses, for the company’s employees.
