Trine University is adding more than 36,000 square feet to a building on its Angola campus to support growth in health occupations and science programs.
The Best Hall of Science project will cost $16 million, including equipment, the university said Thursday.
The three-story addition will consist of about 20 offices and 13 classrooms, including six specialized laboratories and collaborative learning space, the university said. It should open by fall 2023.
The expansion will serve overall growth on the Angola campus, said Earl Brooks II, university president.
“Most every student comes through Best Hall for science classes during their time at Trine, and this new expansion will help us continue to provide state-of-the-art facilities for all our students as our numbers grow,” Brooks said in a statement.
The building houses the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, which includes the popular exercise science program, Trine said. The university noted many students in that school continue their studies with graduate programs in the university’s College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne.
Trine and Parkview Health last week announced a $40 million facility near Parkview’s main campus that will allow for continued growth in the Fort Wayne programs.
“All trends point to explosive growth in the population of older adults and in the need for trained health care professionals to serve them and others,” Brooks said. “This expansion to Best Hall, coupled with our new facility supported by Parkview Health, will equip more graduates to help meet that need in this region.”
Dedicated in 1967, Best Hall was most recently expanded in 2016. The university said that $6.6 million project added 26,000 square feet, including seven laboratories, 12 offices and group study spaces. Its namesake is John Best, a 1947 Tri-State College – now Trine University – alumnus and trustee.