Trine University said today it would begin offering classes at its new Reston, Virginia, education center, near Washington, D.C., in October.
The center will offer four master's degrees in a hybrid format, the Angola-based university said in a statement. It enrolls more than 7,000 students in similar programs at education centers in Detroit and Phoenix.
The center will offer degree programs in Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Business Analytics, Master of Science in Engineering Management and Master of Science in Information Studies.