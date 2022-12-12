Trine University continues to receive seven-figure donations for its $40 million Fort Wayne campus, with the latest gift coming from an area charitable trust.
The English, Bonter, Mitchell Foundation gave the university $1 million for the 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility that will house health-related programs beginning fall 2024 near Parkview Regional Medical Center, Trine announced in a news release Monday.
The entity was established in honor of Dr. Calvin English, the first medical director of the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. A description on the PNC website indicates it supports operating, programming and multi-year capital campaigns, primarily in northeast Indiana.
Supporting the new campus is an appropriate way to honor English's legacy, said Corinna Ladd, foundation chair and PNC regional president of northern Indiana. She expects the site will equip students for successful careers, boost the regional economy and improve the quality of life in the area.
"We are proud to support Trine University's new Fort Wayne facility, where students will learn the skills necessary to meet the health care needs in the city that Dr. Calvin English called home," Ladd said in a statement.
The Angola-based university first publicized plans for the Summit City campus in June, and the release said it has raised more than $20 million toward its cost this year. Support includes multimillion-dollar pledges from the Surack Family Foundation, the Steel Dynamics Inc. Foundation, the James Foundation and Trine University alumnus Larry Reiners and his wife, Judy.
A $4 million READI grant was also awarded to Trine through the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.
"We are overwhelmed by the excitement expressed for Trine University's Fort Wayne campus and grateful for all who have pledged their support," President Earl Brooks II said in a statement.
Trine hasn't scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking, spokesman James Tew said by email. However, he added, work is already happening at the site, including ground being moved.
Manchester University is also expanding near Parkview Regional Medical Center. Officials announced Monday the institution will spend more than $20 million on improvements, including an expansion, for its health science hub in Fort Wayne. Completion is expected in fall 2024, same as Trine's project.