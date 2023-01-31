Trine University's long-serving chief academic officer will be its next president, the Angola-based institution announced today.
John Shannon's promotion takes effect June 1. He will succeed Earl Brooks II, who is ending a 23-year tenure as president but will continue serving the university as chancellor – a newly created position, a news release said.
The board of trustees is thrilled an internal candidate has the expertise to lead the institution, said Rick James, chair.
"Dr. Brooks created a culture of excellence at Trine as he transformed this university, and it was absolutely essential to the board that his successor be someone who understands and appreciates this culture," James said in a statement. "Dr. Shannon has been a key contributor to our recent success, but most important, he truly understands what makes Trine University so unique."
Shannon currently serves as provost and senior vice president, the release said. It noted his previous roles included vice president for academic affairs and dean and professor in the Trine's Jannen School of Arts and Sciences.
"Following the tremendous success of Dr. Brooks is certainly a challenge, but I assume this role knowing this university has never been stronger, both academically and financially," Shannon said in a statement.
Before being named provost, Shannon served two stints as vice president for academic affairs at Trine, first from 2012 to 2015, and returning in 2018 after leading academics at the Indiana Institute of Technology in the interim.