Trine University estimates more than 25,000 pre-college students could benefit from a grant it got from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The Angola-based university will launch the Center for Pre-College Outreach and Engagement with the $845,557 award from the private philanthropic foundation’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, a Trine news release said.
The center will partner with area organizations to provide students and families with camps and programs building on STEM skills – science, technology, engineering and math skills, the release said. For example, the university said, it will begin by expanding Trine’s Lego Robotics Camp and the STEM with Storm program, which offer activities related to engineering fields.
A new program, named Storm STEM Trackers, will offer after-school, weeklong or weekly STEM programming in partnership with organizations serving youth, the release said.
“We want to provide regional K-12 students with additional opportunities to explore new areas and learn new skills to prepare them for postsecondary education,” Gretchen Miller, the university’s vice president for administration and chief of staff, said in a statement. “We trust that these experiences will help foster the excitement and encourage the realization that they can succeed as college students.”
Programs will be offered at reduced or no cost over the first three years, the release said, adding participants will earn grants and scholarships toward tuition at Trine.
Contest
The Journal Gazette is seeking entries from Fort Wayne high school students for an essay contest about diversity, equity and inclusion. In 500 to 600 words, students should convey why they think it is important to feel a sense of belonging in the classroom and in extracurricular activities. They should also address what sort of efforts they see being taken or that could be taken to ensure a culture where all students are welcomed, valued and encouraged to succeed. The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 24. The first-place winner will receive $500; the second-place winner will receive $250; and third-place winner will receive $100. Visit www.journalgazette.net• for information.
Dual credit
• Indiana teachers and faculty have two additional years to complete requirements so they can continue teaching dual-credit courses. The Higher Learning Commission, a regional college accreditor, announced it will extend the previous deadline from Sept. 1, 2023, to Sept. 1, 2025, to allow more time for states and institutions to ensure dual-credit instructors have the necessary credentials to teach dual credit. It requires anyone teaching dual credit to hold a master’s degree and complete at least 18 credit hours of coursework in the content area in which they teach.
Fellowship
Kiara Smith• of Howe was awarded a fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Smith is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. Smith received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical health sciences from Purdue University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Smith will pursue a Doctorate of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Grace
• The 2022 graduates of Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College boasted a 100% pass rate for a nurse licensure exam. This surpasses the national average pass rate by 14%. Nursing students at Grace participate in the Grace College campus life and liberal arts courses while studying nursing with Bethel University nursing professors.
Grant
• The Indiana Department of Education announced a record number of schools statewide will receive grants to establish or expand dual language programs as part of Indiana’s Dual Language Immersion Pilot Program. For the 2022-2023 academic year, 30 schools in 21 districts were awarded a combined $595,000, with state grant dollars supplemented by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. This includes 28 schools, including Manchester Elementary School, Leesburg Elementary School and Eisenhower Elementary School, that are expanding programs.
Kiddie Academy
Ally Layson• was promoted to curriculum coordinator of Kiddie Academy of southwest Fort Wayne.
Manchester
Anuj Gurung• has been named the new Gladdys Muir associate professor of peace studies at Manchester University. The endowed professorship is a faculty position named after Gladdys Muir, who in 1948 founded the world’s first undergraduate peace studies program at what was then Manchester College.
Kendall Brown• was hired as the peace studies coordinator for the 2022-23 academic year. Brown graduated summa cum laude from Manchester in May with a Bachelor of Arts in peace studies and Spanish, with minors in religious studies and teaching English to speakers of other languages.
• A work by Tim Reed• , a Manchester music professor, has been selected for Int-Act 2022 in Thailand. Int-Act 2022 will showcase new works with a diversity of art forms. Reed’s “ ... the land that happened inside us ... ” will be featured as a video installation in the experimental studio of the December event at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.
Scholarships
The Monroeville Lions Club awarded Emma Brames• , a 2022 Heritage Junior-Senior High School graduate, with a $1,000 scholarship based on community service.
• Questa Education Foundation announced the Walter and Lucile Beckman Scholarship recipients are Ashlynn Armstrong, Yahnea’ Gentry, Emily Stetka and Emily Szelis• . They are majoring in education, social work or related fields.
• Questa announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Virgil J. and Mildred C. Roy Nursing Scholarship are Halle Beiswanger, Tricia Jackson, Ema Miljkovic, Shelbie Stahl and Anna Stayner of Indiana University Fort Wayne; Sara Lake, Damascus Mickey and Alexa Schrader of Manchester University; Katherine Thompson of Trine University; and Tierra Bowling, Macy Maggert and Macy Schlotterback• of the University of Saint Francis.
• Applications are due Aug. 31 for the William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship, which is open to minority students, and Sept. 30 for the Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Scholarship for Minorities and the Student Teaching Scholarship for High-Need Fields. Recipients agree to apply for teaching positions at an accredited school in Indiana and, if hired, teach in the state for at least three years.
• Applications are also due Aug. 31 for the Mitch Daniels Early Graduation Scholarship, a one-time $4,000 scholarship for students who graduate from a publicly supported high school at least one year early.
For information on all scholarships, go to www.learnmoreindiana.org/finaid for application instructions and eligibility requirements.
Trine
Trine University named Shane Steele as its assistant vice president of the College of Health Professions. Nadeena Frye• was named director of accreditation and compliance for the college after serving as dean.
• Trine named Alison Rynearson as its new registrar. She had served as associate registrar since 2021 and began her new role July 5. She replaced Deb Helmsing, who retired this summer after 38 years at the university. Rae Henderson• succeeds Rynearson as associate registrar.
• Trine promoted Stephanie George to director of human resources from assistant director.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.