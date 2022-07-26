Huntington County Community School Corp. trustees named John Trout superintendent Monday during a special meeting.
Trout replaces former superintendent Chad Daugherty, who left HCCSC for a position in South Carolina after 25 years in the district. Trout began serving as interim school chief earlier this month.
He is the school system's ninth superintendent.
“As a lifelong resident of Huntington County, my wife and I could not think of a better school community to raise and educate our own daughters," Trout said. "I look forward to working with our school board, teachers, administrators, staff, parents and community as we strategically and collaboratively work together to ensure that each and every one of our students receives the education they so richly deserve.”
