As students throughout Allen County began a new academic year Wednesday, North Side High School freshmen crossed a literal starting line.
A multi-colored floor decal now stretches across a third-story hallway and bears a simple message flanked by arrows: "Start here. Go places."
The decoration is among the visual cues that Fort Wayne Community Schools is partnering with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana to bring a transformative education model to its five high schools.
North Side and Snider are the first Indiana schools to launch what is known as 3DE, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said. The district is implementing it at the freshman level but plans to expand it to other high school grades.
The model began in 2015 as a joint venture between Fulton County Schools in Georgia, Junior Achievement of Georgia and the Atlanta community, FWCS has said. It has since expanded to multiple states.
Nicole Winans, a 3DE employee leading the effort at North Side, cautioned people from describing 3DE as a program. Rather, she said, it's restructuring the way curriculum is taught, with an emphasis on real-world scenarios. Businesses including Steel Dynamics, Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, BF Goodrich and Franklin Electric will present FWCS students with challenges to solve, although there won't be one correct solution.
Daniel, who visited both North Side and Snider on Wednesday morning, has high expectations for 3DE given its success in reducing absenteeism, improving graduation rates and, among other achievements, boosting teacher retention at schools in states including Florida and Kentucky.
"That is really what brought us to this," Daniel said. "We want outcomes."