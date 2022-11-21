Creating artwork for the exterior of a University of Saint Francis building presented challenges for even experienced muralist Tim Parsley.
Parsley, Saint Francis’ studio art program director, designed a mural for the university’s Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Wayne that combined 70 aluminum panels, which he and students painted during the spring semester, a news release said.
“In some ways, it felt easier because we were able to be indoors while painting and not have to contend with weather delays and so forth,” Parsley said in a statement. “But at the same time, lugging these pieces around was a very different animal. At best, we were seeing it come together in small doses, which was quite challenging.”
Students Rebecca Ambrose, Skyler Charleston, Michael Easley, Lily Martin, Jennifer Meisner, Elizabeth Morgan and Sydney Spevak participated in the project, the release said.
The mural – which depicts birds and roses – is full of symbolism.
“The birds are all here in Indiana and represent the launching of our students, with the idea that we are a place that sends them out into the world, and they fly,” Parsley said.
Further, he said, the birds have a kinship with the story of St. Francis, and roses are symbolic of the rose gardens at the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
“At a time of trying to resist temptation,” Parsley said, “St. Francis tossed himself into the rose bushes and they retracted their thorns.”
The colors of the flowers have special meaning, too. White represents the purity of saints; yellow represents St. Francis’ encouragement of spiritual life; red represents love of the saints; and purple represents the regal presence of Jesus Christ, Parsley said.
The project was supported by alumna Toni Murray and the university’s Division of Creative Arts, the release said.
It noted Graycraft Signs installed the mural with a process designed to avoid damaging the ornate bricks of the building at 431 W. Berry St.
“We are thrilled to see the completion of this vibrant mural,” university President Rev. Eric Zimmer said in a statement. “We hope everyone in the downtown area enjoys the mural as much as we do.”
FWCS
• Fort Wayne Community Schools will offer school tours on Tuesdays through Dec. 20. Families can visit most elementary schools from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m.; middle schools from 8 to 10 a.m.; and high schools from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center and Towles Intermediate School will offer tours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. Families unable to attend during these times may call schools to arrange an alternative time. The tours are held so families can see the work happening in each building before the Jan. 13 deadline to submit school choice lottery applications at www.fortwayneschools.org/myfwcs. If there are more applicants than spaces available at any of the schools, a lottery will be held Feb. 2 to determine admittance. Students are otherwise assigned to a school based on where they live.
Grant
• Indiana’s proposal to develop statewide Learning Employment Record systems was fully funded for $150,000 from the National Governors Association. Such systems are digital résumés that show individuals’ skills, educational experiences and work histories. They can make career pathways more accessible and equitable by providing jobseekers with detailed, verified and secure records of their skills, as well as educational experiences and work histories. This information can better match employers with potential employees. Indiana is one of only two Midwestern states, and six states overall, to receive a grant from the association.
Ivy Tech
• Prospective Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne students may register for spring classes and get a chance to win prizes, including a full spring tuition scholarship and a laptop, during the Nov. 29 Registration Fair at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to apply beforehand to streamline the enrollment process. Sign up at link.ivytech.edu/ivyreg.
• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s diesel technology program received a new PACCAR MX-13 engine from Palmer Trucks, a full-service Kenworth dealership serving Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. Such engines are valued up to $40,000 when new. Department leaders said this engine will serve as a critical learning tool because it ensures students will have the necessary knowledge of current machinery.
Manchester
Clair Knapp• has been elected president of the board of directors for the Central Association of College and University Business Officers. The Fort Wayne resident is vice president of finance and administration, chief business officer and treasurer at Manchester University.
PFW
Shubitha Kever• was promoted to the new position of associate chief diversity officer at Purdue University Fort Wayne. In this role, Kever will add oversight of The Women’s Center and The Q Center in addition to maintaining her leadership position with the university’s TRIO programs – Student Support Services and Upward Bound. Her new position is under the umbrella of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Recognition
• The Indiana Department of Education announced these area schools received the Purple Star designation in 2022, joining 60 schools previously awarded with the designation: Garrett High School, Waterloo Elementary School and Woodlan Elementary School. Valid for three years, the designation recognizes schools for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans, and students and families connected to the nation’s military.
Saint Francis
Michelle Fleig-Palmer• of the University of Saint Francis was a co-presenter of a talk, “Men in Nursing: Implications for the Profession and Broader Workforce Trends,” at the 2022 Mountain Plains Business Conference at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Fleig-Palmer is the university’s Master of Healthcare Administration program director.
Louise Weber• , the university’s science division director, attended the Ecological Society of America annual meeting in Montreal, led events and gave a presentation as an officer in the Natural History Section of the society. In her “Inspire Session” presentation, she shared her Saint Francis experience in introducing health pre-professionals to the concept of ecotherapy. Weber also recently joined the board of Soarin’ Hawk Rehabilitation Center, which specializes in rehabilitating birds of prey.
Scholarships
• Teachers of Tomorrow, an alternative certification provider, is accepting applications for its New Teacher Scholarship for individuals interested in becoming a teacher. The organization will award up to 20 New Teacher Scholarships across several states, including Indiana. The application deadline is Nov. 30. Visit www.teachersoftomorrow.org/new_teacher_scholarship for information.
Trine
David Findlay• , member of the Trine University Board of Trustees, was one of four new members inducted into the Indiana Academy at its annual gala in October. The academy promotes the advancement of private higher education in Indiana through the support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and its member institutions.
Wabash
• The Honeywell Center in Wabash welcomed nearly 3,000 students to two performances of “Click, Clack, Moo,” a matinee presented as part of the Honeywell Arts in Education Program. Twenty schools brought elementary students for the show. Honeywell educational offerings are made possible by supporters of Honeywell Arts in Entertainment. Visit honeywellarts.org/arts-in-education for information.
