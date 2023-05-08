The University of Saint Francis announced Monday a 12-year faculty member will lead the Catholic institution as officials search for its next president.
Lance Richey's role as interim president is effective today following the Rev. Eric Zimmer's resignation as president, which was effective Monday. Richey has handled the day-to-day responsibilities of president since Zimmer announced his resignation in April, a news release said.
Richey said he is honored to lead.
"Our Catholic and Franciscan values have guided this university since its founding more than 130 years ago, and our emphasis on a holistic experience for students remains today," Richey said in a statement. "We expect a strong incoming class this fall, and I am excited about serving as interim president and working closely with students, faculty and staff to keep our momentum going."
Richey holds the rank of professor of theology. He has served the university in multiple capacities, including as vice president for academic affairs since April 2018, the release said. He previously served as dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and as director of the John Duns Scotus Honors Program.
Richey's credentials include doctorates in philosophy and religious studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, the release said. He previously taught at Cardinal Stritch University, Conception Seminary College and Assumption College.
The Board of Trustees is thankful for Richey's leadership, Chair Richard Poinsatte said. He added Richey understands the university's goals and mission.
"We know USF will continue to thrive under his guidance as we search for our next president," Poinsatte said in a statement.
The university's presidents are appointed by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, its sponsoring congregation. The provincial leadership will work closely with the trustees to select the next leader, the release said.
The university announced Zimmer's appointment in September 2019 – nearly a year before he made university history by becoming its first male leader in July 2020. He succeeded President Sister M. Elise Kriss, who retired after leading Saint Francis for 27 years.
Zimmer resigned to pursue other opportunities within the Catholic church and academia, the university has said. Before joining Saint Francis, he taught at the University of Notre Dame and led St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walkerton.