The University of Saint Francis is open to selling its downtown Fort Wayne property as it prioritizes its main 132-acre campus just miles away.
The Rev. Eric Zimmer, university president, told The Journal Gazette in an interview Tuesday that nothing has been decided about the 4.3 acres downtown, which includes buildings along Berry Street and parking lots along Main Street.
“We’re open to all kinds of possibilities,” Zimmer said from his Brookside Manor office on the Spring Street campus about 2 miles from downtown.
Zimmer and Mayor Tom Henry recently discussed the downtown campus, but the city is not actively seeking to purchase the property, mayoral spokesman John Perlich said.
“We will be sorry to see them exit downtown if that’s what they ultimately decide to do,” he said by email. “We like having an education presence downtown, but we understand the situation they are in.”
The Catholic university celebrated the opening of its downtown campus in August 2016 following a series of property acquisitions, including those for buildings previously known as the Scottish Rite Center and home to the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. Renovations cost $12.3 million.
“You invest in these places downtown with the expectation that our campus would grow downtown,” said Zimmer, who joined the university in 2020. “That said, it’s become clearer and clearer to us that asking students to live on campus and commute to class is putting obstacles in the way of their success.”
The downtown campus opened with the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership at 826 Ewing St. and the School of Creative Arts Music Technology program at 431 W. Berry St.
This year, the business school returned to the main campus, Zimmer said, noting the music technology program is the only area of study that remains downtown.
“Our current plan is that it will remain there,” he said. “If we were to ever move it back, we would need to provide comparable space and resources here on the main campus.”
Saint Francis also owns the former Mizpah Shrine offices at the corner of Ewing and Berry streets, but Zimmer said the university never had any plans for the facility.
The city would be willing to help facilitate discussions with the university and interested private investors, Perlich said. Or, he added, the city could check whether there’s interest from a private entity about investing downtown.
Meanwhile, Saint Francis is focusing on its main campus, where it plans to build a 60,000-square-foot student center with a dining hall, offices for student activities and campus ministry.
“We’re mostly a commuter campus,” Zimmer said. “We’d like to be a residential campus, and that requires a place for students to hang out and do activities and such, and that’s what a student center provides.”
Other buildings will be repurposed, Zimmer said, explaining the Welcome Center will move from the north side of Spring Street to Brookside Manor, and some office functions will be moved from Trinity Hall, creating more student engagement spaces.
The university – which has just under 2,000 students – wants to grow, Zimmer said. He acknowledged it’s a challenging time for higher education in Indiana, which saw its college-going rate drop to 53% with the class of 2020.
Zimmer said investments in campus, people, programs and equipment help attract students.
“You have to keep moving,” he said.