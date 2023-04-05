The University of Saint Francis' leader will resign next month to pursue other opportunities within the Catholic church and academia, the Fort Wayne institution announced today.
The Rev. Eric Zimmer has served as president since Sister M. Elise Kriss retired in 2020. His tenure will end May 8. He is expected to appear on behalf of the university as the outgoing president at several functions, including commencement, a news release said.
"Over the last three years, we have met many challenges," Zimmer said in a statement. "I am grateful for the efforts of many who have assisted me in achieving our goals. I look forward to assisting in the transition and I am confident that I will be leaving the University in the hands of tremendously talented and capable colleagues."
Lance Richey, a theology professor and vice president for academic affairs, will assume Zimmer's day-to-day responsibilities, the release said. It indicated Zimmer will work with Richey and the university's leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.