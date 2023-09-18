The University of Saint Francis is officially looking for its next leader.
Its presidential search committee won’t be doing all the legwork, however. The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, the university’s sponsoring congregation, announced late last week that Chicago-based Ingenuity International will lead the national hunt.
“The responsibility that committee members are about to undertake together is an important role and will help shape the institution for many years,” a university news release said.
It directed nominations and inquiries to Robin Weidener at rweidener@ingenuityintl.com.
The search committee hopes to bring candidates to campus in early 2024, but there is not yet an anticipated start date for the new president, university spokesman Reggie Hayes said by email Monday.
The Catholic institution last changed leadership in summer 2020, when Sister M. Elise Kriss retired from the presidency after a record 27-year tenure. Officials had announced her successor – the Rev. Eric Zimmer – the previous September.
Zimmer resigned in May to pursue other opportunities within the Catholic church and academia.
Faculty member Lance Richey has served as interim president since then. He told The Journal Gazette in late July that he’s prepared to be in the role for an academic year.
Search committee members include Richard Poinsatte, Board of Trustees chair, and board members Ron Turpin, Nicholas Yack, Sister Margaret Mary Mitchel, Sister M. Lissetta Gettinger and Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, the release said. Associate professors Michelle Fleig-Palmer and David Stehlik are also involved.