The University of Saint Francis has spent months developing concepts that could enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne, and it now wants community input about those ideas.
Feedback from the four sessions to be held beginning Monday could influence a Lilly Endowment grant proposal, said Andrew Downs, a consultant helping the university with the effort.
“If you are a member of the community, your input is valued,” Downs said.
Saint Francis was among 35 Indiana colleges eligible for funding through the endowment’s College and Community Collaboration initiative. It supports collaborative projects with community stakeholders to enhance the area’s quality of life, according to the foundation’s website.
The program has two parts – a noncompetitive planning phase and a competitive implementation phase. Colleges had to participate in the first phase to be eligible for the second, the foundation said.
Planning grant recipients included Saint Francis, which tasked a committee to develop concepts that could benefit the community. The effort considered the university’s strengths, the community’s needs, potential community partners’ goals, and data about the state, region and city, a university news release said.
Saint Francis is seeking feedback on its ideas – community health and wellness, cultural corridor, and career connection and innovation – because it wants to ensure it’s on the right track, Downs said.
“You really can’t do that without knowing what the community thinks,” he said, noting that more information about the concepts will be provided at the sessions.
The input will be complemented with discussions with elected officials or their representatives; Most Precious Blood Parish, the closest parish to Saint Francis; and university faculty, staff, students and trustees, Downs said.
“We’re trying to make sure we get broad public input,” he added.
Depending on the results, the university could pursue a competitive implementation grant, Downs said. Proposals are due March 1.
The hope is a recommendation is brought to the university board in October, and the trustees decide next steps by the end of the calendar year, Downs said.
He stressed that nothing’s been determined – just that it’s time to listen to the public.