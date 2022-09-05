As Callie Swangin created her self-portrait for a University of Saint Francis art class, she was mindful of a variable irrelevant for her peers using crayon, charcoal and ballpoint pen – her camera’s timer.
There was “a lot of being in the wrong place whenever it went off,” said Swangin, a junior studying animation.
Her self-portrait is among dozens on display at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center as part of an exhibition featuring renowned American artist Jim Dine. The display includes some of his self-portraits, which show the evolution of his artistic process and how he has interpreted his age.
“He revisits this theme pretty consistently,” said Justin Johnson, gallery director.
Students in the studio art program were tasked to do the same. By revisiting the self-portrait, Johnson said, a psychological connection is created between an artist and his or her likeness over time.
The students’ self-portraits – examples in drawing, painting, photography and printmaking – focus mostly on their faces. Johnson said that’s a common approach because facial features are more intimate.
As Johnson showed off the students’ artwork, he noted the feminine lines used in one self-portrait and masculine lines used in another. Some self-portraits veered into the abstract while others showed only a portion of the face.
Morgan Thoma, a senior art education major, opted for a simplistic setup – one light, a mirror and a camera – to capture both her back and face. She changed the image to monochrome using computer software.
“I had a lot of fun,” Thoma said, noting the hours involved in the campus studio.
The Dine exhibition, “Vocabulary of Metaphors,” runs through Oct. 23 at the Art and Visual Communication Center off Leesburg Road on the southeast side of campus, 2701 Spring St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed today.
“It’s pretty incredible how we have such a well-established artist here,” Thoma said.
Saturday, the public may attend the President’s Art Gala, an evening celebrating Dine’s work. The free event is set for 6 to 9 p.m. and will include music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Johnson will highlight the major works in the exhibition during a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m.
Andria Derstine of the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College will present a lecture on Dine’s artistic practice at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.
Contests
The Sons of the American Revolution and the General Mad Anthony Wayne Organization are partnering to award cash prizes at the local, state and national levels for essays about the importance of teaching the American Revolution era. The competition is open to public, private and parochial teachers at the elementary, junior high and high school levels in the Fort Wayne area. The first-place winner will receive $200 for a local win, $1,000 for a state win and $5,000 for a national win. There will be $5,000 cash awards for each national winning teacher at the elementary, junior or high school levels. Each winner will attend a summer graduate seminar.
In another partnership, the groups are seeking original orations by Fort Wayne high school students about an event, personality or document pertaining to the Revolutionary War with an emphasis on the nation’s 250th anniversary. The speeches must be between 5 and 6 minutes in length and delivered to an audience without the use of notes or props. The first-place winner will receive $200 for a local win, $1,000 for a state win and $8,000 for a national win. The national second-place winner will receive $5,000, and the third-place winner will win $3,000. Applicants must be in the ninth grade.
For both contests, contact Jim Hamilton at jdhvlh@aol.com or 260-409-9937 for an application. The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
FWCS
Study Connection celebrated its 34th year of helping students with its annual Celebration and Recognition Breakfast on Aug. 25. Study Connection began in 1989, founded by Don Wolf, retired CEO and president emeritus of Do it Best Corp. Volunteers are matched one-to-one with Fort Wayne Community Schools students needing academic assistance. The pairs meet weekly after school for one hour during the school year, with most of the students bused to and from local businesses for tutoring sessions. This gives students a chance to receive extra homework help and meet a mentor in the community and learn about local career opportunities. Call 260-467-8811 or email communityprograms@fwcs.k12.in.us to get involved with or learn more about Study Connection.
The FWCS board last month approved Jeff King as principal of Miami Middle School. King retired from the district in 2019 with 34 years in education but almost immediately returned as a substitute administrator. At Miami, he replaces Rena Clemons, now assistant principal at Kekionga Middle School.
Freedom Academy
Freedom Academy is seeking instructors for courses in advanced manufacturing, health care and professional development. Instructors have flexibility to choose courses that best fit their schedules. Courses are held in person Monday through Thursday and typically run eight to 15 weeks. Curriculum, books, supplies and instructions are provided to instructors, and they are encouraged to add their perspectives and experiences. Classes are held at Career Tech Educational facilities, Angola Training Center, Community Learning Center and other locations in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Go to www.freedomacademy.net/instructors for information.
Grace
Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College sent students and faculty to Gamerco, New Mexico, for a week this summer to serve the Navajo Nation, a region disproportionately impoverished and medically underserved. The group partnered with local churches to conduct blood pressure screenings and provide education on healthy lifestyle choices.
Recognition
Edward Sun of Fort Wayne was among 10 winners of the Young Hero Awards by Philadelphia’s National Liberty Museum and TD Bank. The honor recognizes young people who have taken action to make positive social change in their schools and communities. Sun was recognized for using his love of music to found Second Strings, a charity project committed to keeping the music community strung together by recycling, reusing and rescuing musical equipment. Second Strings has donated more than $10,000 in strings collected from across the Midwest and Canada.
Scholarships
T-E Incorporated, a local contracting/engineering firm, awarded a scholarship for the fall semester to Lydia Myers, a junior business major with a minor in psychology at Indiana University East. The T-E scholarship is awarded to dependents of full-time employees.
The University of Saint Francis Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic golf outing raised $75,000 for student-athlete scholarships.
Trine
The Trine Board of Trustees has elected Mark Music, president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, to its membership.
Trine University is accepting applications for the RN-to-BSN program for the 2022-23 cycle. Prospective students can apply through the NursingCAS website, www.nursingcas.org. The program is designed to meet the needs of working registered nurses with the online format allowing them to complete a Bachelor of Science in nursing at their own schedule and pace. Each course is eight weeks long, or six weeks during summer terms. Go to www.trine.edu/bsn for information.
Trine’s Humanities Institute is collecting gently used books through Sept. 15 for its annual Book Night event. The Angola collection sites are Caleo Cafe, Elemento, Angola City Hall, Calvary Lutheran Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ and Taylor Hall on the university’s campus. Book Night will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. Anyone who attends may take donated books for free.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.