University of Saint Francis students Tyra Grischke and Twyla Herron weren’t obligated to finish a book highlighting the work of a local nonprofit, but even after earning course credit, they completed the task.
Monica Heller, associate professor of psychology, said their commitment to “Second Chances Earned” spanned seven additional months.
“It’s a testament to these students and the hearts they have,” Heller said in a statement.
Published in August, the paperback book features stories about Blue Jacket Inc.’s Career Academy graduates, a university news release said. Grischke interviewed Blue Jacket participants and wrote their stories as first-person narratives, the release said, and Herron did the photography and art design. Both graduated from Saint Francis in May.
Blue Jacket works to provide training and opportunity to any person with a barrier who is striving to earn gainful employment.
“We wanted to bring awareness to the mission of Blue Jacket, giving people a second chance at living fulfilled, productive lives,” Heller said. “We want to build awareness in the community of the great work and opportunities that Blue Jacket offers, and bring awareness to the various people out there who are deserving of our respect.”
Copies are available for $10 through Heller at mheller@sf.edu or by contacting Blue Jacket.
Proceeds benefit Blue Jacket, the release said.
Tony Hudson, the nonprofit’s executive director, said he was impressed by Heller’s and her students’ professionalism.
“In shining a light on an uglier past that our clients may have been through, they had to be delicate with words and imagery to articulate this,” Hudson said in a statement. “They did so incredibly, with honor and respect for those individuals who have done well for themselves.”
Grischke said she learned a lot through the interviews.
“Every story was so unique, but they all demonstrated more resiliency than I knew was possible,” Grischke said. “I just hope others read the book and become inspired to give everyone a second chance.”
Early learning
The Indiana Family and Social Serv• ices Administration has again provided funding for the Waterford Upstart pre-K learning program. Waterford Upstart is an online education tool that adapts to the needs of children, providing lessons in reading, math and science 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Parents and caregivers are provided with resources – including a computer and, if needed, internet service – that help them become the first and most influential teachers of their children. Families also receive a coach who guides them through phone calls, emails or text messages. The state funding means services are available to caregivers at no cost. Families with children entering kindergarten next fall may apply at WaterfordUpstart.org or by calling 888-982-9898.
Financial aid
• The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, opened this month for the 2023-24 school year. Filing the FAFSA by the April 15 priority deadline is imperative for securing money for college and accessing some of the $390 million in state financial aid and billions of dollars in federal aid available. Once the priority deadline passes, financial aid funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a help line at 1-800-433-3243. Hoosier families can also access free FAFSA help at www.investedindiana.org. File at FAFSA.gov.
FWCS
• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Sept. 26 approved Krista Stockman as director of communication and marketing. Stockman has served as the district’s public information officer for 15 years and succeeds Jennifer Atienzo-Fisher, who is now teaching at Amp Lab.
• The FWCS Career Academy recently accepted a $2,500 donation from the Don Wood Foundation. Don Wood was the co-founder of 80/20 Inc. The foundation aims to fill the pipeline for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry, as well as to foster leadership, sales, innovation and entrepreneurial spirits.
• FWCS and CME Corp. celebrated the completion of the Nutrition Processing Center Warehouse expansion with a ribbon-cutting. The project expanded the walk-in freezer by 3,000 square feet and the dry storage room by 2,000 square feet. The $1.8 million project was paid for with Nutrition Services funds and the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant. The additional space is needed to provide more meal storage capacity in the event of a future long-term closure.
PFW
• The Department of Anthropology and Sociology at Purdue University Fort Wayne received approval to offer a certificate in cultural resource management. The curriculum will train students in identifying and investigating cultural resources – such as archaeological and historical sites and artifacts – and in developing plans for their preservation, curation and ethical use. This certificate is one of a few available in the United States, where most of the training is tied to graduate degrees in archaeology. Six students are already seeking the certificate in the first semester of its being offered. Contact Hal Odden at oddenh@pfw.edu or 260-481-4183 for information.
Recognition
The Indiana Department of Education awarded up to $4.21 million to schools to celebrate their progress and achievement in supporting student excellence and growth at the Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala last month. Heritage Junior-Senior High School of East Allen County Schools received $310,000 for excellence in work-based learning. The award recognized a school with enrollment of at least 500 students that had the highest percentage of student work-based learning course completions in the 2020-21 academic year.
•
• Oak Farm Montessori School junior Anna Sondek• earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis has announced Amelia Clark• is the executive director of the Center for Integrated Public Health Education and Research. Embedded in the College of Health Sciences, the center will train the next generation of public health professionals for northeast Indiana and provide health sciences students with additional training in public health. It will be located at the university’s downtown campus and serve as an academic research center. Clark most recently served as chief administrative officer for the Spokane Regional Health District in Washington and as a consultant with the Indiana State Family and Social Services Administration.
Scholarship
• The Indiana chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America is accepting applications for the Marlene Stepanek Lupus Legacy scholarship through Nov. 30 for the spring semester. Visit www.lupus.org/indiana/lfain-scholarship-program for information.
Trine
Thomas Morrill• , a Trine University faculty member, had a paper published last month in the Bulletin of the Australian Mathematical Society, a mathematics journal. “On the Euclidean Algorithm: Rhythm Without Recursion,” concerns a deep connection between ancient Greek mathematics, digital graphics rendering and music composition. Email Morrill at morrillt@trine.edu for information.
Peter Klee of Angola was named Trine’s homecoming king. The homecoming court also included Grant Widenhoefer of Fort Wayne and Ali Salim• of Angola.
• Registration is still open for “Nurturing from the Roots: Taking the Montessori Experience Outdoors,” a conference sponsored by the Center for Montessori Education at Trine University and the United Montessori Schools of Indiana. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the university’s Angola campus. Montessori leaders will discuss Montessori’s vision for outdoor education as a natural part of the school day, and schools will learn how they can add outdoor experiences. The cost is $100 for non-United Montessori Schools of Indiana members and $75 for UMSI members and students. The fee includes lunch. Visit jotform.com/222344314196149 to register.
