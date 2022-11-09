The University of Saint Francis is looking to add a student center on its campus west of downtown Fort Wayne.
Officials are working on funding options for the building, which has an anticipated completion date of about two to four years. It will be south of the Brookside mansion on the 132-acre Spring Street campus, the Catholic university announced Wednesday.
"We at the University of Saint Francis are excited about moving ahead in heightening the campus experience for our students and working toward the long-desired launch of a student center," President the Rev. Eric Zimmer said in a statement. "Our primarily undergraduate student population desires a center as a unifying element. We look forward to investing in our first-ever student center on the shores of Mirror Lake."
The institution's master plan also calls for improvements to campus entrances, gateways and signage and long-term goals of upgrading student residence halls and athletics, a news release said.