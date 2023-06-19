Students with hip-hop and R&B ambitions have a new education option to consider – the University of Saint Francis.
Its music technology program will launch a concentration in the genres this upcoming academic year, becoming the sixth area of study students can pursue, Director Miles Fulwider said. He noted it coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
“The hip-hop and R&B concentration fills a significant musical gap that is generally underserved by college music programs, which typically only offer clear paths for students who enjoyed such activities as band, orchestra and choir in high school,” Fulwider said.
“Options aren’t as clear for other musicians, like music producers, beat makers, rappers, indie artists, solo artists and general musicians that have not generally had as many opportunities to grow as an artist, musician and producer.”
New York-based Paul “Willie Green” Womack will serve as an artist in residence, teaching students in-person, online and in hybrid formats, Fulwider said. In-person workshops in the university’s Music Technology Center in downtown Fort Wayne are expected throughout the academic year.
Womack has worked with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Donnie McClurkin, The Roots, Open Mike Eagle and Billy Woods, his website states.
Learning from Womack will be an incredible opportunity for students, Fulwider said.
“The work of Willie Green is heard across some of the biggest names in hip-hop,” Fulwider said. “He also brings innovative sampling techniques and is truly an architect of sound and arrangement production in hip-hop and R&B.”
Fulwider expects Womack’s partnership with the university will be longstanding.
“We are not looking to do anything but build and grow with this relationship,” he said.
Saint Francis’ hip-hop and R&B concentration will be unique to the region, Fulwider said. The university consulted with professional hip-hop and R&B producers while crafting the curriculum.
“Unfortunately, there is not a long history model of education in these genres,” Fulwider said. “We took this as an opportunity to partner with key professionals in these genres to craft a learning environment that would not only prepare students, but offer something truly unique, setting them apart from others as they begin their careers.”
Lessons also will address the effect hip-hop and R&B had on other genres and popular culture, Fulwider said.
He said Saint Francis wanted to “build something students would be excited about and something that students have not had the experience to learn, study and develop within.”
Like other music technology program students, those in the hip-hop and R&B concentration will have 24/7 access to the Music Technology Center, Fulwider said. The building offers practice spaces for individuals and ensembles, recording studios, mixing suites and a piano lab, among other amenities.
The program’s other concentrations are recording engineering and production; post production and sound design; live sound and event production; music industry; and contemporary artist development and musicianship.
Prospective students can schedule a tour or request information by visiting the Music Technology page on the university website, https://majors.sf.edu/music-technology. They can also contact Fulwider directly at mfulwider@sf.edu or 260-399-7700 ext. 8002.
Bluffton
The Bluffton High School Choral Department received an Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for choir during the 2022-23 school year.
Contest
Sept. 20 is the deadline to enter the Poetry Society of Indiana’s 2023 Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest. It is open statewide to public, private, and homeschool students in third through 12th grades. There is no fee to enter. Visit www.poetrysocietyofindiana.org for information.
Donations
Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. Teachers at Prince Chapman Academy and Timothy L. Johnson Academy received a combined donation of $511.
Huntington
A faculty member and four graduate students from Huntington University’s Doctoral Program in Occupational Therapy wrote an article published in the Journal of Occupational Therapy Education. This peer reviewed journal is devoted to publishing research and other relevant information related to occupational therapy and occupational science education. Patricia Henton, an associate professor, and students Megan Butterweck, Jory Swider, Laura Cameron and Kaylee Marihugh authored “Stress, Mindfulness and Occupational Engagement: A Pilot Study of the HOME Protocol” along with faculty from Taylor University and the University of the Southwest in New Mexico.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw honored Jhenna Adams and Gary Coker with the Bud Curtis Award for Outstanding Student. The Bud Curtis Award winners were chosen from the Outstanding Student Awards, which are awarded to one student per academic school. This year’s remaining Outstanding Student Awards went to the following students: Curtis Martin, Andrew Hamblett, Ambyr Hogue, Drew Landgrave, Caleb Dunlap and Cherie Dobbs.
PFW
Katrina Grady has returned to Purdue University Fort Wayne as its new associate vice chancellor for Human Resources and Office of Institutional Equity. Grady spent more than a decade as the university’s benefits and leaves administrator until 2015. She was most recently the executive director for human resources at East Allen County Schools.
Questa
The Questa Education Foundation has chosen more than 100 new scholars for fall 2023. Allen County recipients were Neema Amisi, Ajanae Barnhart, Alec Betancourt Fernandez, Sophia Boner, Alix Calvo Gonzalez, Anel Cano, Kyaira Causey, Vanessa Cook, PahTe Dah, Landen Dantzer, Kayla Dellinger, Zoe Eager, Diamond Flakes, Alana Ganaway, Lucy Gongaware, Brenden Harrigan, Caleb Harrigan, Isaac Hartzell, Katelyn Harvey, Briashia Hicks, Paige Hout, Ellie Houtz, Ko Ko Htun, Zebadiah Hunkins, Reece Jarvis, Kylie Jester, Abigail Johnson, Zoey Keating, Delilah Marion, Leah May, Jocelyn Mitchell, Landon Moreland, Daisy Nino, Aleena Olivarez, Taylor O’Neal, Caden Osborn, Samsawn Pakasawn, Elisa Perez, Isaac Perlich, Elijah Persinger, Samantha Peters, Keiara Petty, Mason Posey, Abby Robinson, Trevor Schill, Faith Schmidt, Zoey Schwartz, Kobi Scott, Payton Sells, Abigail Shinn, Zoey Shultz, Avah Smith, Alyson Stinson, Caitlin Syrek, Alexandrea Talbert, Logann Tuttle, Arianna Vargas, Kaitlyn Verba, Abigail Weikel, Mikalah Whitt, Kayne Wicker, Carter Wortman and Karla Zamudio.
Recognition
Molly Wallace and Kennedy Bond of Fort Wayne received awards from the Franklin College art department during the spring semester student art exhibit reception.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis announced last month that 96% of its Class of 2022 are employed, enrolled in additional education or serving in the service/military a year after graduation. The Career Outcomes study included 92% of the 2022 graduates, with 617 of 668 alumni responding. Of those, 88% are employed, and 8% are pursuing additional education.
Scholarship
Helena Agri-Enterprises awarded these students with Homegrown Scholarships worth $1,000 to pursue higher education in agriculture: Emma Bailey of Norwell High School, Carston Girard of Adams Central High School, Kyle Minger of South Adams High School and Zoe Needler of Southern Wells Junior-Senior High School.
Recipients of the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana’s Student of Integrity scholarships were awarded to Kyah Troyer, Trevor Schill, Drew Baker, Emma Batdorff, Cheney Canada and Thomas Boggs.
Trine
Rachel Troutman, a Trine University graduate with a successful marketing leadership career, returned to her alma mater this month as vice president for university marketing and communications. She replaces David Jarzyna, who retired after seven years in the position.