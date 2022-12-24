Secure entries and renovated classroom spaces are among about $2.7 million in improvements planned at four Fort Wayne middle schools.
The projects at Lakeside, Northwood, Kekionga and Portage will be funded with 2016 and 2020 referendum dollars, the Fort Wayne Community Schools board was told last month.
With an $823,000 bid, Shawnee Construction and Engineering won the contract covering the Lakeside and Northwood projects. Another contractor bid $849,800.
Improvements at Lakeside will include modifications to the reception area and secured vestibule entry. Northwood’s project calls for a renovated band area. Cabinetry in both schools’ science rooms will be replaced as well as cabinetry in Lakeside’s art area.
The work is expected to be finished by July 28.
ACB General Contractor was the lowest of three bidders for the upgrades at Kekionga and Portage, earning a $1,859,000 contract.
The board also approved a related $38,150 contract with Automated Logic. It is the single source vendor for work regarding the existing building automation systems, which are proprietary.
Kekionga needs a new exterior grease interceptor serving the kitchen and interior plumbing changes to meet city standards, officials said.
At Portage, space will be reconfigured for a new office suite, secured vestibule entry and renovated classroom, band and choir areas. This involves moving the office toward the parking lot near the existing Door 2, which will become the main entrance, said Darren Hess, facilities director.
The work won’t be done until summer 2024 because an air handler must be installed in the office, he said, and that can’t get done by the end of this summer.
“Unfortunately, we’re going to have some stalls in between while we’re waiting for equipment,” Hess said.
At the same meeting when the board addressed upgrades at the middle schools, the board approved buying about $300,000 in outdoor playground equipment for Haley, Price, Study and Washington Center elementary schools from Recreation inSites of Fishers.
A combination of American Rescue Plan dollars and the district’s operations fund is supporting the purchase.
With the exception of Study, the new playgrounds will be for pre-K students. Study’s equipment will be for students ages 5 to 12.
Board member Rohli Booker noted the district typically relies on PTAs to fundraise for new playground equipment suitable for the older age group, which isn’t equitable.
Booker said she was “glad to see that the playground equipment has been evaluated and has been budgeted to do that for Study.”
A timeline for installation wasn’t provided.