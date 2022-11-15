The University of Saint Francis won this year's U Can Crush Hunger Campaign, Community Harvest Food Bank announced today.
Saint Francis raised 34,085 pounds of food in the eighth annual competition among area colleges and universities, which raised 106,928 pounds of food to help the local food bank fight hunger this holiday season.
"We congratulate them and all participating schools, and thank them for their support in hunger relief right here in northeast Indiana," Community Harvest said in a statement.
Manchester University was second with 19,451 pounds, and Purdue Fort Wayne was third with 18,454 pounds, the statement said. Other results:
- 4th Place: Huntington University, 13,703 pounds;
- 5th Place: Indiana Tech, 9,345 pounds;
- 6th Place: Trine University, 6,308 pounds;
- 7th Place: Indiana Fort Wayne, 3,482 pounds;
- 8th Place: Ivy Tech, 2,101 pounds.