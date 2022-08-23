Trine University issued the following today:
FORT WAYNE, IND. (08/23/2022) Trine University has received a $5 million pledge from The James Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 120,000-square-foot academic and training facility announced in June that will house programs in its College of Health Professions.
"Trine University and its students continue to be blessed by the incredible generosity of Drs. Rick and Vicki James and The James Foundation, as well as by Rick's visionary leadership of the university's Board of Trustees," said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. "Their impact on our institution has been immeasurable, transforming our campus and making a difference in the lives of many students."
"As both the recipient of a Trine University education and a witness to all the university has provided for our region, I am proud to support its mission and vision, and Trine University Fort Wayne in particular," said Dr. Rick L. James, chairman of The James Foundation. "We hope this gift will not only make a lasting impact on the university's students and the regional economy, but that it will encourage others to donate to this vital project."
Trine University already had received a $2.5 million commitment toward the project from alumnus and Board of Trustees member Larry Reiners and his wife Judy, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Support for Trine, support for northeast Indiana
Dr. Rick L. James, a 1977 Trine University graduate and chair of its Board of Trustees, and his wife, Dr. Vicki L. James, established the James Foundation, Inc. to enhance the quality of life in northeast Indiana and around the country through enhancing existing social platforms and providing new educational and cultural opportunities.
They have generously supported many projects throughout northeast Indiana, including the DeKalb Central School District Early Childhood Program, DeKalb High School scholarships, DeKalb YMCA, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, the Indiana United Methodist Church camping ministry at Epworth Forest, the DeKalb County Fair Association, the DeKalb County Horseman's Association, Eckhart Public Library, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, the Women's Care Center pregnancy center and the Summer Camp Program at Bridge of Grace in Fort Wayne.
They also have led and contributed to several revitalization efforts in Auburn, including a 100-acre public park, a public arts and culture square, and acquiring and renovating selected buildings to enhance and preserve the historical character of the downtown area and encourage private investment by others.
Drs. Rick and Vicki James and The James Foundation have transformed every corner of the Trine University campus through generous support for many building projects, including the recently completed Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing, as well as student scholarships.
Trine University Fort Wayne
Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine's College of Health Professions (CHP), which currently includes its physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs. The new space will allow CHP to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, the new facility will feature, in partnership with the Parkview Mirro Center, an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center (SimCenter) including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms. The building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.